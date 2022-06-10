Sometimes, meeting someone in person is all it takes to foster a wonderful relationship with them. At least that was the case for Juancho Hernangómez, who recently revealed that although he was initially not a fan of his Hustle co-star Adam Sandler, as soon as they met on set, the bromantic sparks started to fly.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the NBA player admitted that he knew of Sandler ever since his days in Spain, but never particularly cared much for the Uncut Gems actor until their first day together on set.

“Coming from Spain, I know his movies, of course, but I never was a fan. From the first day we got through chemistry and fitting, we loved each other so much. He loved me like his older son, and I looked at him like my dad. We had a good relationship in every way. He took care of me from the first day.”

Netflix Reveals First Look At Adam Sandler's New Basketball Movie 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

Hernangómez joins the list of stars who have nothing but kind words to say about the Hollywood veteran, and Sandler clearly made the six-foot-nine Utah Jazz star’s first foray into the world of acting a huge success.

Hustle stars Sandler in another highly acclaimed role following 2019’s Uncut Gems, and sees the star as an NBA scout on the road for fresh talent. He eventually scouts Hernangómez’ character and works with him in order to prepare him for the upcoming NBA Draft Combine a few weeks away. The sports drama also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall, and was released on June 8 to a positive critical reception.