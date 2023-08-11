‘I am disappointed’: Jodie Sweetin was ‘very surprised’ to learn her movie had been sold to anti-LBGTQ TV channel

Perhaps better known for her role in the family comedy Full House, Jodie Sweetin has once again found herself in the limelight while promoting her upcoming film Craft Me a Romance. Unfortunately, in the meantime, she also discovered that it had been sold to the Great American Family Channel.

The actress’s new endeavor marks a fresh beginning in her acting career. However, this joyful moment was tarnished by the news that her new film Craft Me a Romance would become a new addition to the network’s Great American Family lineup of seven new films. In fact, this unfortunate revelation prompted Sweetin to bring up the news during an interview with PEOPLE, where the Full House alumna shared her disappointment in the lack of agency by actors when it comes to their own work.

“Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold. So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family.”

Aside from sharing her surprise, the 41-year-old actress also explicitly showed her support for the LGBTQ+ community in light of the recent acquisition by the contentious, bigoted channel. “I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family,” she said, adding that “any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.”

For those who may be unfamiliar with the controversy, the channel gathered infamy since its inception. Candance Cameron Bure, the chief creative officer for the network, has affirmed that the Great American Family channel would “keep traditional marriage at the core,” during an interview with The Wall Street Journal. From then on out, the channel became known for its so-called “traditional” family values.

Thankfully, Sweetin does not share the same values as her former co-star. In fact, the actress has long been an open advocate for LGBTQ+ and women’s rights, and clearly, her unfortunate ties with the network aren’t enough to curtail her unwavering support.