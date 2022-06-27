‘Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin allegedly pushed by LAPD at pro-choice protest

Full House star Jodie Sweetin appeared to be pushed by a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer in footage taken from a pro-choice protest in LA this weekend.

Recently, the United States Supreme Court overruled the Roe v Wade. It was an historic legal battle from 1973 that led to a landmark decision to give women the legal right to choose to have an abortion.

Women’s rights activists, video game studios, and celebrities such as Olivia Rodrigo and P!nk have called out the judges behind the decision. Others have called on politicians and the legal system to give women back their human right. A group of peaceful protestors took to the Freeway 101 in Los Angeles to protest and blocked one lane of the freeway, according to ABC’s LA-based TV station KABC-TV via Newsweek.

Jodie Sweetin led the protest. A handful of LAPD officers in riot gear appeared to push her to the ground in footage shared on Instagram by Michael Ade (@bellikemike) who also attended the protest. She and the group of protestors then chanted “no justice, no peace”.

Ade confirmed Sweetin was the woman in the video in his post. He claimed she was leading the group away from the freeway before the incident. He also appeared to claim she did not suffer any injuries.

“It pained me to see Jodie Sweetin thrown to the ground by members of the LAPD as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway… SMH [Shaking my head,] LAPD HQ what are y’all doing? “Jodie is the definition of a real one and fortunately she’s okay. But for others who choose to protest today move with caution and keep your head on swivel. It’s going to be a very long summer.”

Sweetin and a spokesperson for the LAPD have not publicly responded to the alleged assault.