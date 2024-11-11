Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Catherine, Princess of Wales looks on from a balcony during the annual Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2024 in London, England. Each year members of the British Royal Family join politicians, veterans and members of the public to remember those who have died in combat. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Category:
News
Celebrities
Social Media

‘I didn’t kill kids’: TV personality hits back after she faces intense backlash for ‘stupid’ comments about Kate Middleton’s appearance

Foot, meet mouth.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Nov 11, 2024 10:07 am

A controversial British television personality with a reputation for attention-seeking, race-baiting, and anti-British social media posts has hit back after making foolish comments about Kate Middleton‘s appearance.

Recommended Videos

Narinder Kaur found fame in 2001’s second series of the reality show Big Brother when she was the third person evicted out of 11 contestants. She now makes a living appearing as an argumentative guest or panelist on shows like Jeremy Vine, Tonight LIVE with Dan Wooton, and Tonight LIVE with Mark Dolan.

Her latest contentious post on X saw her rudely suggesting Kate Middleton looked old while attending the Remembrance Sunday event at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London. Kate was appearing in public for the first time since undergoing cancer treatment, and Kaur wrote of her appearance, “Genuine question – why has Kate aged so much? Isn’t she only 42? Is she a smoker? It’s the only explanation.”

Understandably, Kaur’s lack of sensitivity towards Kate’s illness elicited an angry response from X users — particularly those who are fans of the Royal Family and those who cancer has affected. When one user sarcastically answered Kaur’s question by saying, “I don’t know, maybe she’s had cancer for the past year,” Kaur defiantly replied, “My brother had cancer… he didn’t age like that.”

Ultimately, the response to the offending post prompted Kaur to delete it. However, she didn’t leave it there. The defiant TV personality posted a video defending her comments.

In the video, Kaur admitted that her post was “stupid” and apologized for offending people. However, she insinuated that the angry response was based primarily on sexism and racism (Kaur is of Punjabi heritage). The internet is a horrible place, so there may have been some of that, but it certainly wasn’t the root cause, and it reeks of gaslighting to suggest it was.

Kaur also said, “I didn’t kill babies,” in an attempt to downplay her insensitive comments, and brought up the fact that her brother had passed away from cancer.

But the insensitivity continued as she downplayed Kate’s illness, insisting the Princess of Wales didn’t suffer full-blown cancer because she merely had “pre-cancerous cells,” as if the resulting chemotherapy wasn’t still brutal to endure. Kaur then said she’d known people who’d returned to work one week after similar treatment and that Kate was privileged for being allowed so much time off. To make her non-apology worse, she suggested people should direct the anger they have towards her at the Royal Family for not paying taxes and “profiting from cancer charities.” She bizarrely added, “I’m not excusing my tweet.”

The reaction to the video wasn’t the one Kaur had hoped for (or maybe it was, given her tendency to seek attention in all of its forms), as people were just as angry about it as they were about her original comments.

https://twitter.com/dickballxy/status/1855900085852180500
https://twitter.com/MancAce/status/1855898139594539252
https://twitter.com/SkylaJBancroft/status/1855898660661289299
https://twitter.com/Queen_Bee_2023/status/1855911190481826108
https://twitter.com/goobergoosie/status/1855895703534363064

This was a prime example of the age-old adage, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, it’s best to say nothing at all.” Some of Kaur’s criticisms of the Royal Family may be valid, but expressing them in a supposed apology video after insulting the appearance of a member who’s been going through chemotherapy comes across as nasty and makes the supposed apology seem hollow. Will she do better in the future? Maybe, but we’re not holding our breath.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).