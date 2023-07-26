‘I had to confront my feelings’: Charity Lawson gets candid over contestant’s exit

A declaration of love was what it took for Charity Lawson to make up her mind about Sean McLaughlin.

Six became four on the July 24 episode of The Bachelorette as Charity Lawson narrowed down the contestants to the final four who will be going on Hometown Dates.

Lawson had a difficult time choosing which four men would be getting a rose heading into the final stretch of the season but admitted that her decision was made a bit easier when Sean McLaughlin visited her in her room to confess his feelings. “I was not expecting to see Sean that day, so when he came to my room, I was completely caught off guard,” she shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

During the episode, McLaughlin was picked for a two-on-one date with Lawson and fellow contestant Tanner Courtad, and was later picked for the final group date. Before the date started, however, McLaughlin decided to confront Lawson in her hotel room and share his frustrations with the process. “I woke up this morning and something was telling me [that] I kind of had to tell you how I was feeling,” he confided in Lawson.

He said he was still feeling confident in their relationship, but wasn’t pleased at not receiving a group date rose or a one-on-one date. Lawson told the Florida native that she needed to be sure of her connections before giving out the roses, especially as it was in the week leading up to hometown visits, but McLaughlin replied, “I need an answer.”

McLaughlin went on to confess why he had to see Lawson before the group date. “The reason why I feel so passionate about this, and the reason why we’ve had this conversation tonight is because I’m totally in the process of falling in love with you,” he said.

After the episode aired, Lawson told Entertainment Weekly that his confession made it easier for her to make up her mind. “I didn’t know if he just wanted time or what, but when I realized he essentially was looking for reassurance at that moment, I had to confront my feelings of where I was really at with everything, and that led to an emotional exit between us,” she revealed.

In his confessional after being sent home, McLaughlin said he felt “heartbroken” and “crushed” at his journey ending. However, it seems he doesn’t harbor any hard feelings toward Lawson. The software sales rep opened up on Instagram about his experience on the show and thanked Lawson for her “kindness, emotional intelligence, compassion, and authenticity.”

As for Lawson, she is set to head out on Hometown Dates with her final four of Joey Graziadei, Xavier Bonner, Aaron Bryant, and Dotun Olubeko.