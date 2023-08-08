‘I have a huge fear of having kids’: Kaitlyn Bristowe opens up about major concerns following Jason Tartick breakup

It didn’t take Kaitlyn Bristowe long after announcing her breakup with Jason Tartick to share some of her thoughts on the future. The Bachelorette alum opened up about her split in the Aug. 8 episode of her podcast, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, and revealed that she was “terrified” to have children.

“This is a very deep conversation and deep question, but I have a huge fear of having kids because [of] all of this, because of what life could look like in 10 years, with all the things we’re talking about,” Bristowe shared, in reference to discussing her fears about technology’s influence on children and society as a whole.

“And I always thought having a family would be, I can’t wait,” she continued. “I want to be a mom, all these things. And each year that goes on, I get more and more terrified to have kids. And then there’s shame around that too. Because how could you not want to? That’s what you are born to do is procreate, to do this. And you know, the shame around all that with not having kids.”

Bristowe said it was hard to know the right thing to do, and added that she was also worried about critics on social media as well. “I’m worried about what people on social media are gonna say about a girl who’s single again and 38 not having a family,” she shared.

Bristowe and Tartick announced that they were ending their engagement and splitting up in a joint message on Instagram on Aug. 6. The two Bachelorette alums, who began dating in 2019 after Tartick asked Bristowe out on air during an episode of her podcast, wrote that they both wanted to continue as friends and had immense love and respect for each other.

They added that they would be co-parenting their dogs, Pinot and Ramen, and raising them as brothers. “While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together,” Tartick and Bristowe wrote.

The Dancing With the Stars champ wasn’t the only one who addressed her split on her podcast, as Tartick acknowledged their breakup in the introduction of his own podcast episode on Aug. 7. Tartick, who appeared in Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, told his listeners that he was recording his second attempt at an intro on his podcast Trading Secrets. He said his first try wasn’t great and that the last two days had been difficult.

However, it seemed to be all love from Tartick, who also wrote on his Instagram Story that he was grateful for Bristowe coming into his life and was “beyond heartbroken” at their relationship ending.