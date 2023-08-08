‘It’s been a bit of a challenge’: Jason Tartick opened up about the aftermath of his split from Kaitlyn Bristowe

It was an emotional moment for Jason Tartick who said he had to re-record his podcast introduction amid his split from Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Jason Tartick has gotten candid about moving on after his split from his ex-fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe. The two The Bachelorette alums announced their breakup on Instagram on Aug. 6, 2023, and Tartick touched on it during the Aug. 7 episode of his podcast, Trading Secrets.

“I’m going to make this one a little bit shorter today,” he started by saying. “This is my second attempt at this [recording]. [My] first attempt — it did not go well, I’ll tell you that much. Maybe at some point, I will release it.” He said he always recorded the podcast’s introduction the night before releasing it to keep it “current” and then revealed that the couple had decided to end their engagement.

Tartick got emotional as he said, “I’m not going to provide news at this time given what’s happening in my life. It’s been a little bit of a challenge today and tonight. When I’m prepared and feel ready to talk through how these things also impact my life, what’s next for me, I will share those.”

In addition to the breakup announcement posted on Instagram, Tartick posted some sweet messages about his ex on his Instagram Story on Aug. 6. “I will forever be grateful for this beautiful person that was brought into my life,” he wrote, according to Page Six. “Beyond heartbroken. Please be kind as we go through our individual journeys to heal.”

Tartick and Bristowe are both alums of The Bachelorette, though they did not meet on the show. Bristowe was the lead during season 11 of the hit show while Tartick was a contestant in season 14 of the show, Becca Kufrin’s season. The two alums hit it off in 2019 during an episode of Bristowe’s podcast, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Tartick asked the podcast host out on a date during the recording.

A few weeks after asking the Dancing With the Stars winner out on her podcast, on Jan. 30, 2019, Tartick confirmed their relationship on the Today show. The couple got engaged in 2021, and Tartick shared a video in July 2021 showing the proposal at Bristowe’s podcast recording studio.

Fans had been speculating about the status of Bristowe and Tartick’s relationship status in the past month as Bristowe was pictured without her Instagram ring and the two appeared to be on separate vacations. Despite confirming their split on Instagram, the two former reality stars confirmed that they would continue to co-parent their dogs Ramen and Pinot and said they were hopeful that they could maintain a friendship.