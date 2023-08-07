Did ‘The Bachelorette’ stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick break up?

After her split from Shawn Booth, the season 11 Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe found love in the season 14 Bachelor Nation contestant Jason Tartick after he appeared on her “Off the Vine” podcast in 2019. The two had powerful chemistry and soon became one of the most loved Bachelor couples. They made their romance public on Valentine’s Day and had a perfect dating life, living together in Nashville with their two golden retrievers.

Things were looking beautiful for the couple and Bristower even opened up about their wedding plans in an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life back in Oct. 2021. Tartick soon proposed to Bristowe on May 10, 2021, and the duo have been engaged ever since. However, fans sensed some trouble in paradise last month, when they noticed the pair were on separate beach vacations and Bristowe was seen without her engagement ring in her Instagram pictures. So, were the fan speculations true after all?

Are Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick still together?

Image via Instagram/@kaitlynbristowe

Amidst the countless breakups 2023 has already bestowed upon fans, Kaitlyn and Jason unleashed another heartbreak to the internet on Aug. 6, 2023. The 35-year-old reality tv star and 31-year-old banker, author, entrepreneur, and speaker have officially called off their engagement after 4 years of dating. In an Instagram post shared by the two, the couple penned down a heartfelt note announcing their split.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement”

The pair stressed that they will continue to be friends and they will continue co-parenting their pet dogs Ramen and Pinot together as brothers. There are no bitter feelings between the two, as they continued in the caption:

“We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die. We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other.”

Kaitlyn is clearly heartbroken over the separation and shared a series of Instagram stories announcing a break from social media to take some time to heal. After sharing a no-makeup selfie captioned “See you soon ❤️bye for now,” where it appears that she has been crying, she wrote in the next story,

“If everyone can say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts we would love that. I just know social media can be awful so taking a little break.”

Jason Tartick also took to his Instagram story and shared a series of stories with pictures of them together. He thanked his former fiancee for the “support and love over the years” and captioned the next story: “I will forever be grateful for this beautiful person that was brought into my life.” He also urged his followers to be kind as the two go on their individual journeys to heal.

The separation rumors of the couple have been floating on the internet for a long time now, as Tartick last appeared on Bristowe’s Instagram on July 6, while the former Bachelorette was last featured on her ex-partner’s feed on June 19. Fans are heartbroken over the announcement, but it seems the Bachelor power couple has parted ways for good now.