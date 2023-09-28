The 10 best Bachelors in Bachelor Nation history, ranked

Season after season of The Bachelor, part of the smash hit reality TV franchise Bachelor Nation, has presented us with various interesting, complex, and even divisive individuals. The show’s fundamental premise—a single man being courted by a pool of hopeful competitors looking for true love—has become a cultural touchstone.

The underlying charm of The Bachelor is anchored in the intriguing (and sometimes controversial) men who helm each season, not just the great romantic gestures or the emotional rollercoaster.

As the main character, the Bachelor is considerably more than a mere figurehead. He is the show’s beating heart – driving the plot and setting the emotional tone. His personality, choices, reactions, and even vulnerabilities create a one-of-a-kind love narrative that holds viewers’ attention from the first rose ceremony to the final proposal.

Choosing the appropriate lead is critical to the season’s success. Even though The Bachelor follows the same basic formula season after season, it never gets old because of the unique qualities of each Bachelor, the chemistry among the contestants, and the inevitable twists and turns that occur. So here are the top ten Bachelors who left an undeniable mark on the series and our hearts.

12. Ben Flajnik (season 16)

Image via ABC

Ben Flajnik wooed audiences so much during his time on season 7 of The Bachelorette that he was asked to be the leader of The Bachelor season 16. He ended up picking the woman that many considered to be the villain of that season, Courtney.

After that, the media and Bachelor Nation fans followed his relationship closely, highlighting how memorable of a lead he was.

11. Jesse Palmer (season 5)

Image via ABC

Jesse Palmer is one of the best Bachelors for a number of reasons. First, he was the first ever non-American to be the lead of the show. And, although he made some blunders during his time as the lead (he accidentally said the wrong woman’s name when choosing who to keep on the show), he had a charming personality that was appealing to the bachelorettes and to the audience.

He was so charismatic that he actually returned to The Bachelor as a host in 2021. He was not able to find love himself on the show, but is now helping others find their forever partner.

10. Brad Womack (seasons 11 & 15)

Image via ABC

To this day, Brad Womack is the only man to ever play the lead role in two seasons of The Bachelor (season 11 in 2007 and season 15 in 2011). In Season 11, Brad’s charisma and attractiveness were quick draws for viewers and competitors. However, the most shocking moment of his season came at the end, when he stunned viewers by picking neither of his final two contestants, DeAnna Pappas or Jenni Croft. This action, never before seen on Bachelor Nation, caused a firestorm of controversy and became a central part of his comeback season.

After four years, Brad returned for season 15 to face his mistakes and seek a serious commitment with one person. His second go-around was defined by self-reflection and more dogged pursuit of romantic fulfillment. The dramatic climax of the season came when Brad proposed to Emily Maynard in the season finale. Although their relationship didn’t endure once filming wrapped, Womack had matured since his initial appearance.

9. Nick Viall (season 21)

Image via ABC

The story of Nick Viall’s search for love was one of the most compelling in the show’s long run. Before he became the protagonist in season 21 of The Bachelor, Nick was already well-known to audiences thanks to his appearances on two seasons of The Bachelorette and one season of Bachelor in Paradise. The season was exciting and unpredictable thanks to the cast’s diversity, which included women from various occupations and life experiences.

One of the season’s highlights was how Nick handled the show’s process. He was well-known for his forthrightness and emotional honesty; he never avoided complex topics or talks.

This method led to actual, deep connections with a number of the contenders, making for an intensely emotional season. Particularly remarkable was his bond with Montreal special education teacher Vanessa Grimaldi. The season finale, in which Nick proposes to Vanessa, is a touching moment that highlights his emotional journey, even though their love does not last beyond the show.

8. Andrew Firestone (season 3)

Image via ABC

Season 3 of The Bachelor, starring Andrew Firestone, is remembered fondly as one of the most passionate and exciting in the series’ history. Andrew Firestone, the great-grandson of Firestone Tire and Rubber Company founder Harvey Firestone, brought his own brand of charm and honest desire to the table. Even though Firestone was a wealthy businessman and the heir to a famous family, his genuineness and determination to pursue love made him stand out.

Firestone’s connection with Jen Schefft, an account executive at a public relations firm, was a high point of the season. Their chemistry grew increasingly evident throughout the season, and it became clear that they had built a profound emotional connection. Even though Firestone and Schefft’s relationship didn’t endure beyond the show’s conclusion, his proposal to her in the season finale was touching.

7. Jason Mesnick (season 13)

Image via ABC

When Jason Mesnick took on the role of the leading guy in season 13, The Bachelor, he already had a unique place in the franchise’s history as the sincere, heartbroken runner-up from DeAnna Pappas’ season of The Bachelorette. Jason, a single parent from Seattle, sought more than simply romance as the season began. He was looking for a life mate, a meaningful connection, and a possible mother for his son, Ty.

Jason proposed to Melissa Rycroft in the season finale, and the two appeared to have found their happily ever after. Jason, however, admitted in the “After the Final Rose” episode that he still cared about the runner-up, Molly Malaney. Shockingly, he broke off his engagement to Melissa and confessed his love to Molly. Their love story continued after the show ended. They tied the knot on national television and are still going strong today, demonstrating that love can flourish from the unlikeliest circumstances.

6. Ben Higgins (season 20)

Image via ABC

Season 20 of The Bachelor introduced fans to Ben Higgins, a likable software salesman from Denver. His genuine, friendly, and approachable personality immediately won over viewers. Ben, a fan favorite from Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, connected with the contestants and viewers alike with his genuineness and willingness to put himself out there.

Ben shared a touching moment with Portland flight attendant Lauren Bushnell. They had an instant, unmistakable chemistry on their first date. Higgins’s “I love you” to Lauren and runner-up JoJo Fletcher, which surprised and sparked much debate, was the season’s defining moment for many viewers. Ben’s proposal to Lauren in the season finale was a satisfying conclusion to their journey, but the two ultimately broke up after the program ended.

5. Colton Underwood (season 23)

Image via Popsugar

Season 23 of The Bachelor was an emotional roller coaster, with Colton Underwood taking fans on a more intimate journey of self-discovery and love than is typical for the program. Former NFL athlete and The Bachelorette finalist Colton offered a new perspective to the role of this season’s leading man. Colton’s honesty about his virginity shook up the series.

Colton’s friendship with California speech therapist Cassie Randolph was front and center. Despite their obvious chemistry, Cassie ultimately quit the show because she was nervous about engagement. Colton pursued Cassie off-camera and broke up with Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin instead of continuing with the show’s customary structure.

While the season did not end with a proposal, the couple did decide to keep dating off-screen. Colton Underwood’s journey took another turn in 2021 when he came out as gay to the general public. His experience on The Bachelor is now a moving examination of his internal conflict over self-identity.

4. Peter Weber (season 24)

Image via ABC

Peter Weber, affectionately known as “Pilot Pete,” took viewers on a turbulent journey of love in season 24. Peter, a commercial pilot from California, became famous for his appearance on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Peter’s romance with Madison Prewett was a fascinating part of his adventure. They had an undeniable attraction but still had to overcome significant obstacles, like Peter’s complicated connections with the other participants and their contrasting ideals and expectations.

Madison’s tearful departure before the final rose ceremony revealed the depth of their complicated connection. Weber believed he was finally ready to commit towards the end of the season, so he asked Hannah Ann Sluss to marry him. But then, unexpectedly, he broke off the engagement and admitted he still had feelings for Madison.

On the “After the Final Rose” special, Peter and Madison admitted their attraction to one another and said they wanted to take things slowly. But they publicly announced their split just a few days after the show’s live finale. Weber’s love life took yet another unexpected turn when he dated another participant Kelley Flanagan for a short time.

3. Chris Soules, (season 19)

Image via ABC

Chris Soules, aka “Prince Farming,” was refreshingly genuine and unpretentious on The Bachelor season 19. An Iowa farmer Chris won the nation over with his good nature and sincere search for a life companion who shared his appreciation for the country. This season of Soules took viewers out of their comfort zone and into the rural Midwest.

Chris had unique relationships with fertility nurse Whitney Bischoff and chiropractic assistant Becca Tilley. Chris felt deeply for both women, but his romance with Whitney developed into much more. Chris proposed to Whitney at the show’s moving finale at his lovely barn in Iowa, and she enthusiastically accepted, but the couple broke up a few months later.

2. Bob Guiney (season 4)

Image via ABC

Bob Guiney, a business owner, and former competitor from the first season of The Bachelorette, took on the role of The Bachelor in Season 4. He immediately distinguished himself as a Bachelor who prioritized happiness and intimacy over competition and tension. His friendly demeanor and quick wit provided comic relief and helped set a positive tone for the season.

The season’s highlight was undoubtedly Bob’s romance with Estella Gardinier, a mortgage broker from California. They clicked, and the show was full of touching, genuine moments between them. Guiney did not propose to Gardinier on the final episode of The Bachelor. Still, he did give her a promise ring to prove that he was serious about their relationship after the program ended. But their romance didn’t survive the season finale.

1. Sean Lowe (season 17)

Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

In Season 17 of The Bachelor, Texan entrepreneur Sean Lowe was the leading man, bringing an air of sincerity and dedication to the role. Coming from Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, Sean embarked on a quest to find true love. Sean’s openness and willingness to connect with the other participants paid off in spades. His relationship with Seattle-based graphic designer Catherine Giudici, though, stood out. Their romance started slowly but blossomed during the season.

Their journey was one of the most authentic love stories in Bachelor Nation history due to their one-of-a-kind chemistry, shared humor, and deep emotional connection. Sean’s unwavering devotion to his ideals was a shining light this season.

Sean gave depth to the story by being honest about his decision to delay sexual intimacy until marriage, breaking with ‘Bachelor’ conventions in the process. Sean’s proposal to Catherine in the season finale was a beautiful moment that reflected their real love journey. Sean and Catherine went on to have a televised wedding in 2014 and are now the proud parents of three children.