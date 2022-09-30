Here’s every ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ season in order, including all ‘Bachelor Nation’ spinoffs

The Bachelor is one of the longest-running reality shows in the U.S., and its incredible success opened the door to several spinoff series, each one with more drama than the last. Among tears and heartbreaks, at the end of the day, many were the people who managed to find love this way; sure, that love isn’t always long-lasting, but for the viewers, that matters less than the journey.

In a franchise with so many seasons, few are brave enough to start watching the series from the very beginning, but if you’re determined to take a deep dive into the Bachelor Nation, look no further – here’s every single Bachelor Nation season released so far, organized in chronological order.

The Bachelor — season one

Premiere date: March 25, 2002

The first-ever Bachelor of the show was Alex Michel, who entered a relationship with the winner, Amanda Marsh, despite choosing not to propose to her in the season finale.

The Bachelor — season two

Premiere date: Sept. 25, 2002

Featuring Aaron Buerge as the Bachelor, this season ended with Helene Eksterowicz being chosen as the winner, and the much-awaited proposal taking place.

The Bachelorette — season one

Premiere date: Jan. 8, 2003

This spinoff’s first Bachelorette was Trista Rehn, and Ryan Sutter was the lucky guy chosen by Rehn at the season finale.

The Bachelor — season three

Premiere date: March 24, 2003

Andrew Firestone was this season’s Bachelor, and his heart was conquered by Jen Schefft, to whom he proposed at the end of the season.

The Bachelor — season four

Premiere date: Sept. 24, 2003

With Bob Guiney as Bachelor of the season, contestant Estella Gardinier took the winner’s crown. While there was no ring involved, the couple made their relationship official.

The Bachelorette — season two

Premiere date: Jan. 14, 2004

This season featured Bachelorette Meredith Phillips, and the big winner was Ian Mckee, who proposed to Phillips after being chosen.

The Bachelor — season five

Premiere date: April 7, 2004

This season’s winner was Jessica Bowlin, who continued dating Bachelor Jesse Palmer, despite lacking a proposal.

The Bachelor — season six

Premiere date: Sept. 22, 2004

Bachelor Byron Velvick’s chosen one ended up being contestant Mary Delgado, to whom he proposed during the season’s finale.

The Bachelorette — season three

Premiere date: Jan 10, 2005

The third Bachelorette on the show was Jennifer Schefft, who chose Jerry Ferris at the final rose ceremony. However, when Ferris proposed, Schefft rejected him.

The Bachelor — season seven

Premiere date: March 28, 2005

This season’s Bachelor was Charlie O’Connell, who was won over by contestant Sarah Brice, the season winner.

The Bachelor — season eight

Premiere date: Jan. 9, 2006

The Bachelor‘s season eight protagonist was Travis Lane Stork, who began a relationship with contestant Sarah Stone at the final rose ceremony.

The Bachelor — season nine

Premiere date: Oct. 2, 2006

Featuring Lorenzo Borghese as the Bachelor, the season’s winner was Jennifer Wilson, and the two started a relationship despite there being no proposal.

The Bachelor — season ten

Premiere date: April 2, 2007

This season’s Bachelor was Andrew Baldwin, who ended up proposing to contestant Tessa Horst, and the two began a happy relationship.

The Bachelor — season eleven

Premiere date: Sept. 24, 2007

In a surprising turn of events, this season’s Bachelor, Brad Womack, ended up rejecting both final contestants, so for the first time on the show, there was no winner.

The Bachelor — season twelve

Premiere date: March 17, 2008

Bachelor Matt Grant’s season concluded with a proposal to contestant Shayne Lamas, after he determined Lamas was his number one.

The Bachelorette — season four

Premiere date: May 19, 2008

This season, Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas’s heart was won over by Jesse Csincsak, and thus began the couple’s engagement.

The Bachelor — season thirteen

Premiere date: Jan. 5, 2009

Featuring Jason Mesnick as the Bachelor, after much indecision this season’s ultimate winner was Melissa Rycroft, who Mesnick ended up marrying.

The Bachelorette — season five

Premiere date: May 18, 2009

With Jillian Harris as the season’s eligible Bachelorette, the winner was contentant Ed Swiderski, and the pair got engaged by the end of the season.

The Bachelor — season fourteen

Premiere date: Jan. 4, 2010

This season’s big winner ended up being contestant Vienna Girardi, who was proposed to by Bachelor Jake Pavelka.

The Bachelorette — season six

Premiere date: May 24, 2010

Featuring Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky, this season concluded with Roberto Martinez’s proposal, after Fedotowsky announced him as the chosen one.

Bachelor Pad — season one

Premiere date: Aug. 9, 2010

In season one of Bachelor Pad, the prize was split between the two winners, Nataline Getz and David Good.

The Bachelor — season fifteen

Premiere date: Jan. 3, 2011

This season’s Bachelor was Brad Womack, who in the end chose to propose to contestant Emily Maynard.

The Bachelorette — season seven

Premiere date: May 23, 2011

In The Bachelorette‘s seventh season, Ashley Hebert was the eligible Bachelorette. In the end, she chose contestant J. P. Rosenbaum as the winner and got a proposal out of it.

Bachelor Pad — season two

Premiere date: Aug. 7, 2011

In this season, Holly Durst and Michael Stagliano both won the contest and shared the final prize.

The Bachelor — season sixteen

Premiere date: Jan. 2, 2012

In a dramatic finale, Bachelor Ben Flajnik, chose Courtney Robertson as this season’s winner, and the pair got engaged.

The Bachelorette — season eight

Premiere date: May 14, 2012

In a season with Emily Maynard as the Bachelorette, the winner was Jef Holm, who got Maynard’s final rose and got engaged to her at the end.

Bachelor Pad — season three

Premiere date: July 23, 2012

Unlike other Bachelor Pad seasons, this time there was a solo winner, Nick Peterson, who got to keep the prize entirely for himself.

The Bachelor — season seventeen

Premiere date: Jan. 7, 2013

Sean Lowe was the bachelor featured of the season, and at the final rose ceremony, he chose Catherine Giudici as the winner, proposing to her.

The Bachelorette — season nine

Premiere date: May 27, 2013

Featured Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock had her heart won over by Chris Siegfried, and the contestant proposed to her at the end of the season.

The Bachelor — season eighteen

Premiere date: Jan. 6, 2014

This season, Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis chose Nikki Ferrell as the winner, and despite there being no proposal, the couple stayed together.

The Bachelorette — season ten

Premiere date: May 19, 2014

The eligible Bachelorette Andi Dorfman, had her heart conquered by contestant Josh Murray, to which she gave her final rose.

Bachelor in Paradise — season one

Premiere date: Aug. 4, 2014

In this spinoff’s first-ever season, the winning couples were Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul, as well as Cody Sattler and Michelle Money.

The Bachelor — season ninteen

Premiere date: Jan. 5, 2015

Featuring Chris Soules as the Bachelor, this season ended with Whitney Bischoff and the winner, and the couples’ engagement.

The Bachelorette — season eleven

Premiere date: May 18, 2015

Won over by Shawn Booth’s charm, this season’s Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, gave Booth her final rose and the two got engaged.

Bachelor in Paradise — season two

Premiere date: Aug. 2, 2015

This season was won by three couples, namely: Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper; Justin Reich and Cassandra Ferguson; Nick Peterson and Samantha Steffen. Out of the three, only the first pair got engaged.

The Bachelor — season twenty

Premiere date: Jan. 4, 2016

At the final rose ceremony, Bachelor Ben Higgins chose to propose to contestant Lauren Bushnell, and the two got engaged.

The Bachelorette — season twelve

Premiere date: May 23, 2016

Featuring Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, this season’s victor was Jordan Rodgers, who proposed to Fletcher in the season finale.

Bachelor in Paradise — season three

Premiere date: Aug. 2, 2016

The competing couples that won season three were Evan Bass and Carly Waddell, Grant Kemp and Lace Morris, and Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton.

The Bachelor — season twenty one

Premiere date: Jan. 2, 2017

Bachelor of the season Nick Viall proposed to contestant Vanessa Grimaldi, after giving her the final rose.

The Bachelorette — season thirteen

Premiere date: May 22, 2017

Featuring Rachel Lindsay as the Bachelorette, the winner at the final rose ceremony was Bryan Abasolo.

Bachelor in Paradise — season four

Premiere date: Aug. 14, 2017

This season, the winners were the couple Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates, as well as Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan.

The Bachelor — season twenty two

Premiere date: Jan. 1, 2018

Arie Luyendyk Jr. was the Bachelor featured on season twenty two, and Becca Kufrin was the one to conquer his heart. At the season finale, the couple got engaged.

The Bachelor Winter Games — season one

Premiere date: Feb. 13, 2018

In this Winter sports challenges contest, Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt came out on top over the remaining couples.

The Bachelorette — season fourteen

Premiere date: May 28, 2018

With Becca Kufrin as the featured bachelorette, contestant Garrett Yrigoyen was the season’s winner, and the couple got engaged.

Bachelor in Paradise — season five

Premiere date: Aug. 7, 2018

This season, the couples that ended the competition as winners were Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, as well as Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper. Both pairs got engaged.

The Bachelor — season twenty three

Premiere date: Jan. 7, 2019

Despite the lack of proposal, the Bachelor Colton Underwood chose Cassie Randolph as the season’s winner, giving his final rose to her.

The Bachelorette — season fifteen

Premiere date: May 13, 2019

Featuring Hannah Brown as the Bachelorette, this season’s chosen one was Jed Wyatt, who in return proposed to Brown.

Bachelor in Paradise — season six

Premiere date: Aug. 5, 2019

In this spinoff’s sixth season, three couples came out victorious: Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton; Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty; and Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin.

The Bachelor — season twenty four

Premiere date: Jan. 6, 2020

Peter Weber, the Bachelor of the season, gave his final rose to Hannah Ann Sluss, who accepted it along with the Bachelor’s proposal.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart — season one

Premiere date: April 13, 2020

In this innovative Bachelor Nation spinoff, Bri Stauss and Chris Watson were the competition’s winners.

The Bachelorette — season sixteen

Premiere date: Oct. 13, 2020

After Clare Crawley, the first Bachelorette of the season, chose her winner, Dale Moss, in episode four, the season continued with a new Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams. Adams’ winner was Zac Clark, who proposed in the season finale.

The Bachelor — season twenty five

Premiere date: Jan. 4, 2021

The Bachelor of the season, Matt James, chose Rachael Kirkconnell as the winner, and while there was no proposal, the two started a relationship.

The Bachelorette — season seventeen

Premiere date: June 7, 2021

Featuring Bachelorette Katie Thurston, the season’s winner was Blake Moynes, who proposed to Thurston.

Bachelor in Paradise — season seven

Premiere date: Aug. 16, 2021

The season was won by three couples who all got engaged, namely: Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Kenny Braasch and Mariela Pepin, and Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn.

The Bachelorette — season eighteen

Premiere date: Oct. 19, 2021

This season, the Bachelorette was Michelle Young, who gave her final rose to Nayte Olukoya, and the two got engaged.

The Bachelor — season twenty six

Premiere date: Jan. 3, 2022

The Bachelor of the season, Clayton Echard, chose Susie Evans as the winner, however, she ended up rejecting Echard at the final rose ceremony.

The Bachelorette — season nineteen

Premiere date: July 11, 2022

This season featured two Bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Windey’s winner was Erich Schwer, while Recchia chose Tino Franco, and both couples got engaged.

Now that you’ve been presented with all Bachelor Nation seasons, there’s one thing left to do: binge-watching to your heart’s content.