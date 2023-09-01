‘It’s full-on insanity’: Jesse Palmer hints at ‘shock’ couples on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 9

Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere on September 28 and host Jesse Palmer said fans will likely be shocked at some of the couples coming back from their beach getaway together.

“It’s full-on insanity, as people might expect,” he told Variety. “It’s fun because we have a lot of former Bachelorettes going to the beach, favorites from past seasons.” Katie Thurston, the season 17 lead, season 20’s Charity Lawson, and season 15 lead Hannah Brown, are all featured in the trailer, although they’re not part of the group looking for love in Mexico.

“What I would say is there’s going to be some couples that are going to absolutely shock and surprise people that nobody saw coming,” Palmer also teased of the upcoming season. “When people fill out their bingo cards at the start of ‘Paradise,’ they’re not going to expect who ends up together at the end.”

In addition to the three Bachelorettes popping into the season, Bachelorette lead Rachel Recchia is among the cast, as is Bachelor in Paradise season 8 single Eliza Isichei. Five of the men in the cast were from Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette: Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant, Peter Cappio, Sean McLaughlin, and Aaron Schwartzman. Two-time Bachelorette star Blake Moynes is also back and hoping that the third time’s the charm, and The Bachelorette season 18 star Will Urena will be among the hopefuls as well.

The cast also features eight women from The Bachelor season 27: Greer Blitzer, Jessica “Jess” Girod, Katherine “Kat” Izzo, Olivia Lewis, Mercedes Northup, Kylee Russell, Brooklyn Willie, and Catherine “Cat” Wong. Samantha “Sam” Jeffries from The Bachelor season 26 is another of the women looking for love on the beaches of Mexico.

After the trailer dropped for the 9th season, Thurston set the record straight that she didn’t join the show to get closure from her ex-fiancé Moynes. While she said she couldn’t reveal more details, she did share on her Instagram Story that it was the first time she’d seen Moynes or spoken to him since their breakup a year and a half before, People reported. In the trailer, she shared with Palmer, “I don’t think Blake’s going to be happy that I’m here.” Moynes was then seen saying, “I don’t think there’s a worse scenario.”

The trailer also showed that Recchia and Bowers will be hitting it off, with Palmer sharing after the Bachelorette finale that “sparks were flying” between the two. Finally, fans can expect to see nuptials on the beach, as the trailer ended with glimpses of a wedding between two cast members.