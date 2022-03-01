Colton Underwood is living out…and engaged!

Former Bachelor star, Colton Underwood, is engaged to his boyfriend of several months, political strategist Jordan C. Brown, just on the heels of his 30th birthday last month.

Underwood, the first Bachelor in the show’s history to have come out publicly as gay, and Johnson made the decision to take their relationship to a new level during a romantic vacation to celebrate Underwood’s birthday, before announcing publicly on Instagram.

“I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” Underwood told People.

“Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

Underwood came out during an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America in April of 2020. Growing up in a traditional Catholic family and suppressing his sexuality for most of his teens and twenties, Underwood admitted to Roberts at the time that he was looking forward to finding a partner.

“It’s never been sort of in my cards to let myself get there, and I want to more than anything,” Underwood told Roberts.

“I’m looking for someone who can push me and challenge me in all the great ways.”