‘I just need to know how this game originated’: A fresh Olympic game is on its way in, but not everyone has what it takes to compete

You haven’t seen anything like it, and you may not want to again!
Cailyn Cox
Published: Sep 5, 2024 05:43 am

Have you ever dreamed of becoming an Olympic athlete but can objectively state that you would not make the cut or have the willpower to endure the rigorous training? If this sounds like you, then training for a very different type of speed run may be exactly what you have been searching for. Sounds good, you say? But what is it? We have TikTok to thank for finding us our latest challenge.

TikToker star_athlete posted a video of her egg challenge, and the results are as disastrous as you would imagine anything involving the words “egg” and “challenge” would be. To play, multiple eggs are spread out around the counter, and when the timer starts, star_athlete shows off her skills by slamming her breast (just one) onto the eggs. The aim is to crack as many eggs as possible in the shortest amount of time, and her speed and accuracy let us know this is not the first time she has attempted to try her luck at this “sport.”

Is it a wasteful challenge? Absolutely. But is it also incredibly amusing? You bet! Unsurprisingly, many people have wanted to share their opinion of the video, and the comment section has been filled with humorous responses.

People react to this new take on the egg challenge

Among the reactions are a play on words: gone are the Olympics, please welcome the “The Olymptits!” Other comments include: “wish you had been swinging both cans for optimal performance but I’m still impressed,” “you would’ve been on ellen with this,” and “I just need to know how this game originated.”

Many people are impressed with the skill involved in smashing these eggs, but they have also commented on how TikTok star_athlete would be fun to hang out with (and we do not disagree). “A crumb of friendship with this woman would heal me,” one comment reads.

Eggs are not cheap, and some have commented that this is a costly game. “In this economy,” a comment reads. Another shared similar thoughts, writing, “With these prices!!!!”

TikTok star_athlete is unlikely to make it into the Olympics (although we are still scratching our heads about how breakdancer Raygun managed to find her way there), but another award could be waiting for her. “This has to be a world record lowkey. When this goes viral, I gotta get the @theguineasworldrecord,” an invested individual wrote. Would you try this at home?

