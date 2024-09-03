‘Why aren’t people calling this a wrap slap?’: TikTok is slapping their loved ones in the face with tortillas again, and pure chaos is ensuing

Over the years, the internet has yielded too many oddball trends, games, and potentially deadly challenges to keep track of. From purposefully seeking out a concussion to downing spoons full of spices that can permanently scar the lungs, the denizens of TikTok have been flirting with danger from the very start.

Recommended Videos

Even before the app rolled around people were tempting fate with hazardous challenges, but thankfully not all of the web’s trends are so potentially damaging.

The tortilla challenge does incorporate a level of playful violence into its approach, but you’re not likely to injure anyone too badly by participating in the trend. It’s still probably wise to take your shenanigans to a safe space — maybe not right next to the stove — but once you get a glimpse of the hilarity in store, you’ll be rushing to snatch up your own tortillas to take part in the silliest bread-based challenge on the app.

All you need is a bag of tortillas, some water, and a few friends to laugh along with. The challenge boasts an extremely simple premise, but one that leads to hilarity without fail. Simply grab your tortillas — one a piece will do — and fill your mouth with water. Then go in a circle and surprise your friends with a slap from said tortilla, and see who breaks first. When they do, they’ll spray the whole group with that water packed into their cheeks, ramping up the humor to an 11.

A compilation of the side-splitting challenge showcases exactly how much hilarity is to be had when enjoying the tortilla challenge and serves as a stellar reminder that this trend never goes out of style. There are no restrictions when it comes to fun, and if the tortilla challenge is anything, it is most certainly fun.

It’s also a nice tame way to stir up engagement on social media, and a far better alternative than those dangerous challenges I mentioned earlier. It’s not common, but in the right circumstances a viral trend can even be deadly, and playing with your life is never worth a few internet points. Dozens of people have lost their lives to viral fodder in the past, but no one is dying from a floury slap to the face.

So if you’re planning to take part in a viral challenge, make it one of the tame ones. Aim for your own take on the tortilla challenge, chug some Sprite without a pause, or try your hand at a new dance move. Just steer clear from burning water, heavy objects, and friends who flirt with death for fun.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy