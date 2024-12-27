‘I love you all. Even the trolls’: Alyssa Milano celebrates another trip around the sun with a bare-faced selfie and tells her trolls to lighten up

Alyssa Milano has worked steadily in the entertainment industry for decades, with some of her most memorable credits including the series Charmed and Who’s the Boss? The actress recently celebrated her 52nd birthday and, despite Hollywood’s terrible reputation for its treatment of aging female stars, Milano decided to make an empowering statement on her birthday.

Rather than add a filter or pose for a photo after her glam team had been hard at work, Milano celebrated another year around the sun by showing fans the real her without makeup. In an industry that places so much importance on beauty and youth, the star’s photo comes as a breath of fresh hair as she reminds us that there is no age limit on beauty! “This is 52. No make up. No filters. Happiness. Sprinkle that sh*t everywhere,” Milano wrote in the caption. “I love you all. Even the trolls. If you can hate a stranger — I can love a stranger. So…I love you.” Her reference to the trolls suggests she is not without hate, but she has learned to develop a thick skin over the years and drown out the unnecessary noise.

Alyssa Milano celebrates her birthday by showing a makeup-free selfie

The actress attracted comments from celebrities and fans alike, eager to share their thoughts in the comment section of her post. Selma Blair was among those who commented, writing, “52 and you is heaven. Love you baby girl.” Another celebrity fan was Nicole Scherzinger, who supported Milano by writing, “I love you!”

Fans (of which Alyssa Milano has 3.8 on Instagram alone) also reacted to her post. Comments include “Always keep smiling,” “Happy Birthday Alyssa! You have been a shining example of kindness and compassion to me since your days on Who’s the Boss!,” and “you look fabulous.”

In addition to the birthday love, there was some hate, focusing on her eyebrows. Reactions included, “There’s makeup on your eyebrows.” Milano addressed the chatter by editing her caption to mention that her eyebrows are microbladed.

Milano later made another post about her birthday, showing fans how she celebrated her special day, including a sushi dinner and a concert. “Firstly, thank you for all of the kind birthday wishes. I appreciate you all so much. Secondly, David took me to Sushi Park and to a @candlelight.concerts featuring the @orchidquartet. It was a very special birthday,” she wrote in her caption.

This is not the first time Alyssa Milano has used her birthday to reflect on her life and inspire fans with her comments. In 2023, on her 51st birthday, she posted a lengthy statement on X about resilience, self-love, and gratitude.

The Fear star also discussed her changing body and how becoming a mother has influenced her. “Once you have kids, you realize what the human body is made to do,” she told People in 2017. “You realize why sometimes women’s bodies retain fat, and usually that’s biologically to create breast milk. You realize all the changes your body goes through hormonally.” She acknowledged the pressure women face and the criticism of their bodies but claimed at the time that she had been “very blessed” that weight fluctuations had not impacted her career.

