‘I want to hug her’: Son has a wholesome surprise for mom after she has a long day at work, and no, you’re crying

Parenthood means kissing scraped knees and cutting the crusts off sandwiches and getting your toddler three kinds of berries because you don’t know which one they’ll tolerate. It’s picking your kids up from school and cheering them up after a hard test, a mean comment from a classmate, or not getting that coveted role in the upcoming play. But what about when they’re all grown up and you’re the one who is having a tough day?

TikTok user @druwskie shared the sweetest story ever about visiting his mom while she was at work because “she had a long day.”

It’s impossible not to feel all the feels when watching the moment when Druw’s mom sees him and begins crying. Since he’s been away at college, he knew this would be a great idea, and she definitely appreciated it. While of course parents help their kids through all the ups and downs (and more downs) of life (and experience some funny moments along the way, too), parents need their children too, and sometimes learn just as much from them.

If Druw’s mom loved getting the chance to see (and hug) her son, everyone in the comment section might have enjoyed it even more! Several people called it “wholesome” and one user wrote, “More parents need children like you.” Another said, “Probably made her week.”

One TikTok user spoke to the harsh and frustrating reality of dealing with people all day in a retail or restaurant role. They wrote, “Makes me want to give her a hug! People can be so mean & customer service itself is already hard! Thinking of her.”

While many people move away for college and move yet again, others stay close to home. I still live in the same city I was born in, but lived in a dorm when I went to university, which was the best of both worlds. Druw’s TikTok is proof that there’s nothing a parent wants more than for their child to visit them. If this video didn’t make you cry enough, this stat might: when your kid is 18, 90% of the total time you’re going to spend with them is over. That might be terrible to think about. But add up living far away from family, all the time spent at work or school, and other commitments, and it’s easy to see that long dinners and walks and other kinds of quality time can’t happen every week. Although of course going home for Christmas is the best, that’s only a few days a year, and your parents likely wish they could see you much more often.

Druw’s sweet surprise is that reminder we all need sometimes that life is short and while our days might get busy, spending time with loved ones is always a good idea. A few people commented on his TikTok that their moms passed away and so this made them even more emotional. It’s also sad to think that some people don’t see their parents ever (one-quarter of young adults, according to studies).

Now go hug your mom/dad/close relative… or at least FaceTime them!

