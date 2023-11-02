‘It is worth the buy’: The viral TikTok Christmas tree, explained

There is a reason why we call the holiday season the most wonderful time of the year…

With TikTok users worldwide setting up their decor and filling their homes with Christmas cheer — one item in particular has garnered a lot of attention on the popular video sharing platform: the Grand Duchess Balsam Fir Christmas tree from Home Depot.

Featuring more than 3,000 branch tips and over 2,000 color-changing LEDs, TikTokers cannot help but rave about this product!

Starting at $349, the tree comes in three different sizes —7’5 feet, 9 feet, and 12 feet, as well as an option for either full or slim. With a remote to change the different settings of the lights, the Grand Duchess Balsam Fir Christmas tree is going viral for both its uniqueness and versatility, garnering more than 12.5 million views on its official hashtag.

To highlight just one of the many TikTok users gushing about the Grand Duchess Balsam Fir Christmas tree, @xosimplylo could not have more positive things to say about the product, posting a video of her unboxing the Christmas tree while wearing the cutest red and white striped pajamas.

“Let’s set up the viral Christmas tree that everybody’s talking about,” she prefaced, prior to diving into the details of the product itself.

“Mine is the 7’5 full version. This also comes in 9 feet, 12 feet, and a slim version as well. It has over 2,200 color changing lights, including colored lights and a warm soft white. It comes with a battery operated remote, which makes it easy to glide through all 10 different light settings,” the TikTok user explained, all while setting up the Christmas tree.

@xosimplylo then proceeded to showcase all of the different light settings that the Grand Duchess Balsam Fir Christmas tree has to offer, before revealing that the “twinkle white lights” are her favorite — we seriously could not agree more!

She concluded passionately, “This took less than 10 minutes to put up. It is worth the buy.”

While @xosimplylo believes that the Grand Duchess Balsam Fir Christmas tree is a no-brainer, not all TikTok users are in agreement…

@offliveoak had some critiques towards the product in a TikTok video of her own, suggesting a different Christmas tree from Home Depot instead: the Pre-Lit LED Eastcastle Balsam Fir Artificial Christmas tree.

“I’m going into Home Depot to look for the viral Christmas tree, and I was able to find it, but I’ve got some questions for y’all,” the TikTok user explained, before diving into the negatives she found surrounding the product.

“I was kinda surprised, but I think the tree looks a little holy. Like, I can straight up see through the tree in some spots,” she dished, discovering that the Pre-Lit LED Eastcastle Balsam Fir Artificial Christmas tree appeared to be a lot fuller (even though it was lacking the “twinkle white lights”).

To follow this statement, @offliveoak continued with yet another problem that both Christmas trees had, which was the lack of diversity when it comes to height.

“The trees either come in 7.5 feet or 9 feet tall. I have 9 foot ceilings, so I feel like I can’t get a 9 foot tall tree, because how will I fit my angel on top? But, the 7.5 foot tree looks so short,” she shared, detailing her dilemma to her nearly 500k followers.

Concluding the video by asking viewers which Christmas tree she should purchase, the TikTok user seemingly left the store empty-handed.

To check out the viral Christmas tree that TikTok users have been raving about, the Grand Duchess Balsam Fir Christmas tree (as well as the Pre-Lit LED Eastcastle Balsam Fir Artificial Christmas tree) are available to purchase at Home Depot.