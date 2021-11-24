The best Christmas movies on Netflix this year

There’s just something about cozying up near the fireplace and taking in the ambiance of Christmas lights around you that sets the tone for the perfect holiday season. Mix in some delicious hot cocoa and enough Christmas movies for 24/7 festive film enjoyment, and you’re set through the new year.

Streaming platforms note what people enjoy as the seasons change, and many are currently adding a slew of holiday watch options for their fans. If you want lighthearted and romantic or festive and cheerful — Netflix has you covered.

With new films like Love Hard and The Princess Switch 3 to existing favorites like White Christmas and Unaccompanied Minors, there are movies and series with holiday episodes for any fan. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll probably want to transport yourself to a quaint little holiday village.

Here are a few of our top picks for movies to watch this season on Netflix.

Love Hard

The synopsis for Love Hard will be enough to scare anyone trying online dating, but it will undoubtedly be the kind of film that finds a way to turn it all around at the end. Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang star in this romantic comedy about a writer based in Los Angeles who has met her perfect match on a dating site. When she travels to meet him, she realizes that she’s been catfished. When Josh, played by Yang, asks Natalie (Dobrev) to stay and pretend to be his girlfriend through the holidays, she obliges. Josh promises to introduce her to the man whose photos he used online, and one thing quickly leads to another.

Who will win Natalie’s heart during the Christmas season? Will she find her perfect match in a place she never expected? You’ll have to watch to find out.

The Princess Switch 3

If you’ve been a standing fan of holiday films on Netflix, you’ve likely seen The Princess Switch and The Princess Switch: Switched Again. The films star Vanessa Hudgens as she takes on two roles alongside Sam Palladio, Nick Sagar, and Ben Lamb. As Stacy DeNovo and Lady Margaret Delacourt (Hudgens) meet and realize they can switch places and trick those in their lives — they each get a taste of something new and find a little love along the way.

The third film will see our favorite characters as they prepare to host a Christmas festival in Montenaro. There are bumps in the road, a slew of unfortunate events begin to happen, and a new look-a-like enters the picture as Lady Fiona Pembroke.

What happens next will undoubtedly be an exciting ride and will likely end in a unique happily ever after — which is exactly how fans enjoy their holiday films, all wrapped up with a neat red bow.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is the type of film Christmas dreams are made of. It’s bright, it’s whimsical, and it tells the story of a toymaker. However, this story isn’t exactly the stuff of holiday happiness — at least not at first. A toymaker faces an ultimate betrayal, and his life is turned upside down. After that, it seems that life keeps the tendency of being quite unfair to him.

When a special visitor pays a visit to his shop years later, he’s in the middle of a project that might revive things for him. So when a betrayal happens once again, will he fall under pressure, or will he rise above and find a way to ensure that his creations, his family, and the magic will exist for generations to come?

The cast of this film, in addition to the storyline and creation of it all, is absolutely stunning. Jingle Jangle has quickly become one of our favorite films and an experience we adore sharing with our loved ones.

Let It Snow

Let It Snow is the Christmas comedy/romance story for young adults that is both relatable and entertaining enough to bring you back for more. The movie focuses on a group of intertwining stories leading the teenagers to work through personal issues. From a sick mother and college acceptance to relationship woes and a party without a DJ — what relationships will blossom, which ones will fail, and what holiday magic will bring everyone together for an unforgettable night? Those questions and more will be answered when you sit down to watch Let It Snow this Christmas.

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Elliot, the Littlest Reindeer, is a family feel-good Christmas story that will make viewers of all ages see the magic of the season once again. Elliot is a miniature horse who is determined to be one of Santa’s most important reindeer after one of the original animals decides to retire.

Elliot may have the odds stacked against him, but what he lacks in size and talent, he exceeds in heart and hope. Elliot has big dreams, and he’s going to chase them, and when those around him see his determination, it’s clear that by becoming one of Santa’s reindeer — he’s not just living his dream; he’s inspiring the ones who need it the most.

Elliot, the Littlest Reindeer, will easily be one of those films you watch with your loved ones each holiday season, and any time you need a reminder that magic is out there, and it often looks a lot like love.

The Christmas Chronicles

We had to add The Christmas Chronicles to the list, and if you’ve seen the first or second movie, you know why. There’s a special kind of magic that exists within the films. They find a way to be feel-good and magical without being overly done or corny. They’re exciting, fun, and full of the spirit that brings families together during Christmastime. It also goes without saying that Kurt Russell plays a heck of a Santa Claus.

Here are some other great streaming options on Netflix this Christmas.

The Claus Family

Holiday in the Wild

Klaus

Holiday Rush

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

The Knight Before Christmas

Netflix Christmas 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Holiday Calendar

Operation Christmas Drop

Holidate

Angela’s Christmas

Elf Pets

48 Christmas Wishes

Trolls Holiday

El Camino Christmas

Christmas Break-In

Just Another Christmas

Merry Madagascar

A StoryBots Christmas

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

What are you most looking forward to streaming on Netflix this holiday season? Let’s talk about it.