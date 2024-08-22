‘I’m bored of wearing clothes’: Kesha eats lunch in the buff and everyone wants to share their thoughts on this decision

Kesha is embracing her freedom after officially cutting ties with producer Dr. Luke’s record label Kemosabe. Fans have noted in the months since their lengthy legal battle ended, the singer appears to be glowing, and if she wants to eat lunch in the nude, why not?!

Recommended Videos

Kesha recently took to Instagram to share two photos of herself. In the first image, she appears to be covered with a duvet and is all smiles. In the second, she is sitting at the table eating what appears to be a salad, sans clothes. The musician shared her thoughts in the caption, writing, “But…. I’m bored of wearing clothes.” And no one is complaining about her decision!

Fans react to Kesha entering her no-clothes era

The post has attracted attention, with fans eagerly sharing their thoughts in the comment section, from mentions of her ageless beauty to how she has changed (in a good way). “A line that is both true to your new era and your roots. Obsessed,” a fan wrote. Another shared similar thoughts, writing, “AND GOOD FOR HER.”

Other comments include “no i’m obsessed,” “Even Here Comes the change has a music video. C’Mon Queen,” and “Feel free not to wear clothes.” Of course, there are negative comments too, because there is always going to be someone who feels they get to dictate what others do, especially if those people are celebrities (Chappell Roan recently called fans out for their unrealistic expectations and toxic behavior).

You do you, Queen! We are here for it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy