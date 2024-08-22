Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Kesha ditches her clothes for new post
Via Kesha/Instagram
Category:
News
Celebrities

‘I’m bored of wearing clothes’: Kesha eats lunch in the buff and everyone wants to share their thoughts on this decision

Welcome to Kesha's no-clothes era!
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
|

Published: Aug 22, 2024 05:16 am

Kesha is embracing her freedom after officially cutting ties with producer Dr. Luke’s record label Kemosabe. Fans have noted in the months since their lengthy legal battle ended, the singer appears to be glowing, and if she wants to eat lunch in the nude, why not?!

Recommended Videos

Kesha recently took to Instagram to share two photos of herself. In the first image, she appears to be covered with a duvet and is all smiles. In the second, she is sitting at the table eating what appears to be a salad, sans clothes. The musician shared her thoughts in the caption, writing, “But…. I’m bored of wearing clothes.” And no one is complaining about her decision!

Fans react to Kesha entering her no-clothes era

The post has attracted attention, with fans eagerly sharing their thoughts in the comment section, from mentions of her ageless beauty to how she has changed (in a good way). “A line that is both true to your new era and your roots. Obsessed,” a fan wrote. Another shared similar thoughts, writing, “AND GOOD FOR HER.”

Other comments include “no i’m obsessed,” “Even Here Comes the change has a music video. C’Mon Queen,” and “Feel free not to wear clothes.” Of course, there are negative comments too, because there is always going to be someone who feels they get to dictate what others do, especially if those people are celebrities (Chappell Roan recently called fans out for their unrealistic expectations and toxic behavior).

You do you, Queen! We are here for it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
When Cailyn was a kid, you could often find her writing stories, but now she’s turned that childhood passion into a career. She has ten years of experience focusing on entertainment-related content and is thrilled to be a contributor for the WGTC team. Of course, work-life balance is essential, so when she’s not behind her laptop, you can find her watching true crime, enjoying the short summer, and drinking overpriced coffees.