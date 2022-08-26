Impatient Jeffrey Dean Morgan already photoshopped himself into ‘The Boys’ promo art

Amidst rumors and new season premieres, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been impatiently waiting for news to drop: He will be joining The Boys season 4, as an actor and potential marketeer.

After the first season’s premiere in 2019, The Boys is now heading to its fourth season with new names added to the cast, including that of Morgan, who has had enough of the shenanigans behind-the-scenes, taking it upon himself to actually appear in the promo art.

Art is done for season 4. Good work folks. Saved ⁦@TheBoysTV⁩ some dough. pic.twitter.com/1QsM9JEUTW — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) August 25, 2022

Alongside the odd but surprisingly good photoshopped promo art, Morgan added the caption, “Art is done for season 4. Good work folks. Saved @TheBoysTV some dough.” Morgan’s comments were obviously saturated in humor, with the actor clearly taking pride in aiding the rest of the team during promotional time crutches.

The American superhero show, created by Erik Kripke, received largely positive reviews by critics who praised the show for its dark humor, screenplay, action, and incredible performances.

Morgan will be joining Antony Starr, Karl Urban, and recent addition Jensen Ackles, creating quite the ruckus among fans of the show who are looking forward to seeing a Supernatural reunion. Ackles and Morgan co-starred on the 2004 CW hit, Supernatural, where Ackles played Dean Winchester, and Morgan played his father, John Winchester.

Although no release date has been announced just yet, filming has already been confirmed to have begun among the cast and crew. Morgan’s role on The Boys is still unknown, posing a mystery on which new character will be added to the show, but perhaps the new father and son reunion will prove to have a better fate than their previous counterparts on Supernatural.