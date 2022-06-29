In today’s unexpected casting news, Hugh Grant will play Zeus in Netflix fantasy series ‘Kaos’

Blockbuster-sized mythological stories are still all the rage these days, as we’ll be finding out in short order when the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor: Love and Thunder comes to theaters on July 8, but it’s already time for Russell Crowe to move over, after Netflix series Kaos announced Hugh Grant as its Zeus.

Described as a “bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology”, the modern-day retelling of the classic stories of gods and monsters has announced its full principal cast, which has instantly ratcheted up the levels of hype and expectations by several notches in an instant.

Alongside Grant’s Zeus, Janet McTeer of Ozark fame will play Hela, with Station Eleven‘s Nabhaan Rizwan set as Dionysus, veteran character actor Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, and David Thewlis as Hades, all of whom will no doubt be ready to chew on the scenery alongside Killian Scott’s Orpheus, Leila Farzad’s Ari, and Arurora Perrineau’s Riddy, the three main mortal characters.

The broad strokes of the plot find Zeus discovering that his fall is about to begin, with the rest of the deities beginning to grow restless and paranoid as events begin to spiral out of their control, something that isn’t being helped by the mortal realm deliberately distancing itself from the overseers on Mount Olympus.

We’ve seen these tales told a thousand different times before in a myriad of different ways, but the ensemble put in place has established Kaos as a project definitely worth keeping an eye on, with production set to begin this summer.