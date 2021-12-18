Internet reacts to rumors of Wonder Woman appearing in ‘Shazam 2’

According to sources associated with The Illuminerdi, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman has been rumored to appear in the upcoming Shazam! sequel: Shazam! Fury Of The Gods — and the internet is losing its mind.

The DC Extended Universe hit the ground running with its successful superhero flicks; Justice League (2017), Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and more recently — The Suicide Squad (2021). In 2019, Shazam!, directed by David F. Sandberg, was released in theaters worldwide and received generally positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. The following year, Patty Jenkins took the helm on Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) — the direct sequel to Wonder Woman (2017).

It was announced in 2019 that the creative team behind Shazam! would be producing a sequel to continue Zachary Levi’s heroic antics. In October 2021, it was revealed that Dwayne Johnson would portray Black Adam, the archenemy of Shazam!, and co-produce the second instalment. Ever since, rumors have circled the internet regarding fellow DC superheroes making cameo appearances in Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.

Given the title, Fury Of The Gods, it can be assumed that Shazam! will be going toe-to-toe with some actual deities, and everyone knows that Diana Prince is accustomed to fighting Gods.

When The Illuminerdi tweeted about the potential cameo, Wonder Woman enthusiasts were eager to express their approval at the prospect. From the comments alone, it would seem that Gal Gadot is in popular demand to feature in the Shazam! sequel. However, Gadot wasn’t the only household name to be mentioned.

DC fans have voiced their desperate pleas for Henry Cavill’s Superman to be included in the cameo lineup. Whether or not his role in Shazam! Fury Of The Gods comes to fruition is yet to be confirmed — but fans are certainly asking for it.

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is scheduled for release in theaters worldwide in 2023.