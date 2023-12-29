Is Bridgit Mendler a time traveler? The conspiracy theory, explained

Well, we didn’t see this coming. It turns out Wizards of Waverly Place actress and musician Bridgit Mendler is… a time traveler. Great Scott! The shocking truth was revealed, where else, in a series of TikTok videos released in late 2023, and according to X, the bizarre conspiracy theory has since spread.

The first TikTok video

The Bridgit Mendler-time travel theory originated in a Coach Jackie J TikTok video shared in Nov 2023. In it, Jackie explains her theory that Mendler — a Gen Z star born in 1992 and who began her acting career around 2004 — is the first confirmed time traveler in history.

As evidence, Coach Jackie points out that Mendler inexplicably lists “time travel??” in her Twitter bio and that Mendler never seems to age besides changing her hair color. According to Jackie’s TikTok post, there are gaps in Mendler’s Twitter timeline proving the point.

Furthermore, Mendler’s 2019 flop holiday TV series, Merry Happy Whatever, was, in fact, Mendler’s first acting role, instead. According to Coach Jackie, Mendler then traveled in time to appear in the breakout Disney Channel hit Good Luck Charlie and begin her acting career again in 2010.

Further time travel evidence

Then, about a month after the first TikTok post, Coach Jackie J released another video offering further evidence of her Mendler-time travel theory. As Coach Jackie points out, Bridgit Mendler once liked a tweet about time travel development, and Coach Jackie also postulates that a role Mendler played in her youth could have been her unborn daughter instead. There’s also lyrical evidence from Mendler’s music that proves she can travel in time, the TikToker added.

Bridgit Mendler time travel theory response

Actress and musician Bridgit Mendler clearly can’t travel in time because time travel’s not real — or is it? That hasn’t, however, stopped some from engaging with the bizarre theory. In response to Coach Jackie J’s second video, some commented, “At this point, I’d be more surprised if [Mendler] isn’t a time traveler.” Meanwhile, another person added, “[Mendler] has a time machine, and I’ve seen it.”

On the time travel theory, Mebby posted her own TikTok video captioned, “Starting to believe the theory that Bridgit Mendler is a time traveler,” dancing to Mendler’s 2012 hit song, Hurricane.

Over on X @manymanywords added their twist on the theory when they wrote, “My favorite conspiracy is that Bridget Mendler is a time-traveling vampire.” Also, on X, @CiscoYork added, “Just walked by college kids talking about how Bridgit Mendler is a time traveler.” To which someone responded, “anddddd they’re right.”

So, has Mendler really unlocked the secret of time travel? Watch Coach Jackie J’s TikToks and decide for yourself. So far, Mendler has not publicly commented on the matter but, let’s face it, that’s exactly what a time traveler would do!