Is Marvel teasing some major X-Men news for Disney Plus Day?

Days ahead of Disney Plus Day, the streaming service appears to be teasing some sort of major reveal for one of Marvel’s most beloved franchises, X-Men, specifically utilizing the iconic Wolverine to do so.

“SNIKT. 6️⃣ days until #DisneyPlusDay! #XMen,” the official Disney Plus Twitter account wrote in a post that featured a GIF of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine from a clip of X-Men: Days of Future Past.

During last year’s Disney Plus Day, on Nov. 12, 2021, it was announced that the beloved 1990s show X-Men: The Animated Series would receive a revival on the streaming service called X-Men ’97. At the time, few details were revealed about the show, other than it would be coming out in 2023.

We can’t help but think this latest announcement might be some sort of tease about a firm release date for X-Men ’97.

During San Diego Comic-Con back in July, we learned some other tantalizing details about X-Men ’97 that made us even more excited for the revival. That included the release window set for fall 2023 as well as a few first-look images.

First look at ‘X-MEN 97’, releasing in fall 2023 on Disney+ #SDCC pic.twitter.com/9flC3U9kgI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2022

In addition, the majority of the show’s original cast is expected to return, including Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, and Chris Potter as Gambit, in addition to some new voices.

Right now, you can watch the X-Men: The Animated Series show that introduced countless fans to the mutant superhero team decades ago on Disney Plus, as well as all of the X-Men live-action films from 20th Century Fox, including 2017’s R-rated send-off for Jackman’s iteration of the character, Logan.