‘Is Michael on crack??’: Michael Douglas’ birthday tribute to Catherine Zeta-Jones makes us regret ever learning to read

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been married since November 2000 and have two children, Dylan and Carys. Another fun fact about the couple is that they share a birthday: They were both born on September 25 — but 25 years apart. In honor of their joint celebrations, both stars took to Instagram to pay tribute to each other.

The Mask of Zorro actress posted a sweet throwback photo of herself and Douglas on Instagram. In it, he can be seen kissing her neck while she reaches out to hold him. She shared her thoughts in the caption, writing, “Happy Birthday to Michael and to me!! This was us on our birthday 25 years ago! I love you with all my heart, our friend @jeanpigozzi snapped us in New York!!” Fans have reacted to the post with well-wishes and comments about their marriage.

“The definition of a marriage love, best friends and working together through all the tough times, and absolutely thriving! Happy birthday to you both,” a fan wrote, and many others have echoed this statement. Everything is as expected here: It is just your standard birthday tribute and celebration of love. However, the reaction to Michael Douglas’ post was met with confusion and annoyance.

Michael Douglas creates confusion with his birthday tribute to Catherine Zeta-Jones

Douglas celebrated his wife’s birthday by posting a throwback photo of her. The black-and-white snap highlights Zeta-Jones’ beauty. In the caption, he wrote: “To my birthday sister, I love you with all my heart! May your new year be the best! @catherinezetajones.” The problem? Fans have taken issue with the actor referring to Zeta-Jones as his “sister.”

We get what he meant (maybe): He was referencing the fact that they share a birthday (although most people probably would have used the phrase “birthday twin”), but fans feel like he just got it so wrong! “Is Michael on crack?? He was suppose to say my wife!” a fan wrote. Another person shared similar thoughts, writing, “Birthday sister?”

These are not isolated comments, and multiple people have been left scratching their heads by Douglas’ use of the word “sister.” But one person who is not bothered at all is Catherine Zeta-Jones who responded to the post. “Thank you sweetheart!!!” she replied.

The actress also appeared to be in good spirits and shared a second photo on Instagram, this time ditching her clothes! “In my birthday suit!” Zeta-Jones captioned the snap. “After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas! This is gift option two, golf balls being option one… of course.” She is hilarious and beautiful, and we can all agree that Mr. Douglas is a lucky man!

Later, Zeta-Jones updated fans with a video showing herself and Douglas celebrating their birthday with a tiny cake. She shows off her singing skills as she sings “Happy Birthday” to her man, with the help of U2 frontman Bono, no less!

Yep, only strangers have a problem with the actor’s wording because their birthday looked lovely!

