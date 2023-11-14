Is Paul Solomon still alive? The Fatal Attraction murder case husband’s current status, explained

It was the cautionary tale told the world over, the man who cheated on his wife with disastrous results. Paul Solomon‘s world fell apart when his mistress Carolyn Warmus murdered his wife, but in the aftermath of the fallout, where is he now?

Carolyn Warmus was the real-life Fatal Attraction horror story. She was the mistress who became obsessed with her married lover, so much so that she made his life, and his family’s life, a living hell. Carolyn Warmus reportedly stalked and harassed Solomon, but she took it one step further than the movies, she went on to murder her lover’s wife, Betty Jeanne Solomon. The case shocked the nation as the otherwise unknown New York schoolteacher made a name for herself as a femme fatale and a murderer. Paul Solomon found his life and indiscretion caught in the center of a media frenzy and things in his world were never quite the same. So after all the scandal and headlines, trials and verdicts, what happened to Paul Solomon?

Is Paul Solomon still alive?

Image via Andrew Savulich/ AP

Paul Solomon was married to Betty Jeanne Solomon for 19 years, and shared with her one 15-year-old daughter, Kristan. Paul and Betty Jeanne met in college, when they both attended SUNY New Paltz, and quickly became a couple. The two reportedly had a rocky relationship, that culminated in Paul’s affair with Carolyn Warmus. The night his wife died, in January of 1989, Solomon met Warmus at a hotel in Yonkers, New York, where they had drinks, and then intimate relations in his car. When he arrived home, he found his wife’s body, shot to death. Betty Jeanne had been shot nine times .

During the investigation, Solomon broke things off with Warmus, and began dating someone new. He and his new girlfriend vacationed in Puerto Rico, where Warmus allegedly followed them. Even before Carolyn was convicted, Solomon was already moving on with his life.

Carolyn Warmus was convicted of second-degree murder in 1992. Solomon testified against her at her trial, and it was clear whatever relationship the two once had, was long since over. Since that time, Solomon has stayed well out of the public eye. He is still alive and in his ‘70s, and the most recent contact he had with the press was a denial for comment to the New York Post in 2019. Warmus was released in 2019, 25 years after the murder, yet she claimed she never should have been imprisoned. She revealed that she felt Solomon was the one truly responsible for the murder. Warmus hopes DNA will clear her name. Solomon refuses to comment on the case or her accusation.

Paul Solomon sat at the heart of the true story of a Fatal Attraction. His wife was murdered, his reputation tarnished and his life destroyed. Yet he seems to have found his way to a new life, one that he does not wish to share with the world. He is still alive yet much of his current status, remains unknown, which seems to be exactly the way he wants it.