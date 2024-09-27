Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
John Carpenter attends the opening night celebration of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 05, 2024 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Category:
News
Movies

Is the ludicrously entertaining John Carpenter Letterboxd account real?

Imagine bagging a Letterboxd mutual with John Carpenter...
Bethany Gemmell
Bethany Gemmell
|

Published: Sep 27, 2024 03:39 am

Cinephiles were in for a surprise this week when they saw horror legend John Carpenter pop up in their notifications on Letterboxd. To all appearances it seemed the cinematic icon behind The Thing, They Live, Prince of Darkness, and Halloween was giving candid reviews of his own movies and not holding back.

Recommended Videos

Reviews posted on an account with The Thing director’s full name began rating Carpenter’s movies five stars, and interacted with users who logged his films – even offering some harsh rebuttals of any criticisms of his films. The account even seemingly offered insight into Carpenter’s opinions on other films that he wasn’t involved in, such as the recent Ronald Reagan biopic and…..Space Jam???

Is the humorous account the real John Carpenter scoping out the online film enthusiast community, or is it a classic case of too good to be true, and it’s just a parody account?

Does John Carpenter actually run that Letterboxd account?

Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween (1978)
Image via Compass International Pictures

After a day of speculation, a simple, one-sentence tweet from the 76-year-old master of horror put the speculation to rest.

“What the hell is a Letterboxd!??” Carpenter wrote in a post to his 444,000 followers on Twitter/X. As the director and composer doesn’t even know what the movie-logging app is, it’s safe to say it’s not him making jokes on there.

Carpenter is not the first star to be suspected of having a Letterboxd account. During the production of Barbie (2023) in the summer of 2022, a now-deleted account named MaggieAckerley logged films that were thematically on par with the film, which wouldn’t be released for another year.

The account included a watchlist titled “Watch for Barbie”, with films including The Truman Show, Splash, and The Young Girls of Rochefort. The film’s star, Margot Robbie, is married to fellow film producer Tom Ackerley, so all signs seemed to point to the Australian actor.

A person working in Hollywood probably doesn’t want their film viewing habits and opinions logged for all the world to see, so Carpenter (and Robbie) could be forgiven for not wanting a public Letterboxd account. Earlier this year, Emmy-winning actress Ayo Edebiri clarified that her Letterboxd reviews that received a lot of online attention were “jokes,” and were not meant to be taken seriously.

“I’m a comedian. Anything I say online, I think I would say to somebody’s face,” Ayo clarified in an Emmys interview. “I have a Letterboxd [account] because I love movies, I love TV, I love this industry. I know how hard it is to make something. I respect everything that’s ever been made.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Bethany Gemmell
Bethany Gemmell
Bethany Gemmell is a writer based in Edinburgh, Scotland. Bethany mainly covers reality TV at We Got This Covered, but when she's off-duty, she can often be found re-watching Better Call Saul for the millionth time.