‘It isn’t natural if you have had plastic surgery’: Pamela Anderson slammed for ‘challenging beauty’ look at The Last Showgirl NYC screening

Pamela Anderson’s decision to stop wearing makeup and go au natural continues to not sit well with many people.

The Hollywood star attended a special screening of her new movie, The Last Showgirl, in the Big Apple on Tuesday. Pamela showed up at The 92nd Street Y wearing a simple getup comprising a white button-down and a matching linen midi skirt. She paired the outfit with nude tower heels and had her blonde hair styled in a low ponytail.

Pamela Anderson Embraces Natural Minimalism in Coordinated Button Down and Pencil Skirt for ‘The Last Showgirl’ Event https://t.co/coHTPFk5UO — WWD (@wwd) November 13, 2024

As expected, Anderson did not have any makeup on, and instead walked the red carpet bare-faced. Photos from the event shared online by multiple news outlets, including the Daily Mail, showed the Hollywood star looking mostly somber and a bit disinterested. She smiled in some frames, but some onlookers felt her lack of makeup did not pair well with the lighting in the venue, causing her to appear scrawny.

Reactions to the Daily Mail’s report about Pamela’s latest public appearance were unforgiving, with many outrightly slamming the ‘90s bombshell for allegedly being a hypocrite. Several called her out for ditching makeup but not the fillers.

“Why fillers but no makeup? There’s vegan non toxic makeup on the market, but the fillers are unknown & potential poison,” one wrote, while another opined, “It isn’t natural if you have had plastic surgery a few times over the years (face and body) and still get fillers. You can find millions of women (and men) aging naturally if you just look around.”

Someone else also commented, “For the love of God, Pammy, please put some slap on. She’s gone from one extreme to the other. Too much when she was young and didn’t need it and now nowhere near enough when she does need it. She looks embalmed.”

The Baywatch alum stopped wearing makeup last year following the death of her friend and makeup artist Alexis Vogel, who died of breast cancer. Based on her interview with Elle about her decision to ditch makeup for good, she no longer sees the point of wearing any cosmetics because her trusted makeup artist is no longer around.

“She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

While her decision to go makeup-free was never politically driven, Pamela’s pleased that many people have started to take notice of her minimalist aesthetic amid the current fashion and beauty trends that promote elaborate and full-on glam looks. For her, it feels “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious” to not let society dictate how an aging woman should look and present themselves in public.

Pamela Anderson shows off her natural beauty at aged 57 after ditching makeup. pic.twitter.com/yti5kcs4QY — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 12, 2024

In a separate interview on the Today show last year, the Love, Pamela: A Memoir author shared that she’s now more determined to challenge the beauty standards, saying, “I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that focuses on beauty. And I thought, ‘I’m going to challenge beauty.’”

In a more recent piece by The Sunday Times published just this past weekend, Anderson doubled down on her decision to go makeup-free, saying she feels “more myself than ever” when she doesn’t wear any.

