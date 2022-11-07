It’s all holiday cheer at ‘The Santa Clauses’ red carpet premiere

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with Tim Allen’s grand return to playing jolly old Santa Claus himself in Disney Plus’ The Santa Clauses.

Alongside their family and the jolly elves we’ve grown to love, Mr. and Mrs. Claus (Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell) took to the red carpet for the premiere event, and there was a nostalgic sense of magic as they reunited once more to tell the story we grew up with.

Mitchell had a light in her eyes as she spoke about playing the role of Mrs. Claus again after 16 years, and as we all hoped, the relationship between Mitchell and Allen didn’t miss a beat. Their reunion on the screen will be exceptional, but their moment of reuniting off-camera feels like magic, too.

She also revealed that the project was shot almost like a fourth movie, something the cast was thrilled about doing.

“Coming back 16 years later was like a secret little wish, it was that idea that could this ever happen — ‘I don’t want to think about it happening (nervously), and then it happens.’ Reuniting with Tim was like flying. It was so easy. We fell right back into it. I looked at him and I said, I missed your face. He looked at me and said, I missed yours. That was it. The Santa Clauses is a series on Disney plus, but it really does feel like a fourth movie, we shot at that way. We loved it that way. It was extraordinary.”

Mitchell isn’t the only one who carried that wish to revisit Scott Calvin years down the line, and the joy and excitement on the carpet were tangible by everyone on the carpet. Kal Penn, who plays Simon, and Matilda Lawler, who breathes life into Betty, both said the film is a must-see this holiday season.

Calling it an adventure for families, something to bring us all together, and a reflection of the importance of spending time with your loved ones, it’s clear that the movie will lean heavily into emotions of closeness.

The synopsis for The Santa Clauses reads as follows:

“Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.”

Here’s to Scott Calvin, Santa Claus, and the beauty and magic of Christmas. May we all find a little extra joy this holiday season. The Santa Clauses kicks off with a two-episode premiere on Nov. 16.