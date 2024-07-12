‘It’s been 3 hours’: Poor placement of an Amazon package leaves recipients with no way to exit their home

Ordering a package on Amazon is simple business, right? You select the thing you want, pay for the thing you want, and usually, within a day or so, you get the thing you want. It’s nice and convenient, in most cases…

Not this case however, in fact, this has to be the farthest thing from convenient one could possibly imagine. In a viral video posted to TikTok by Holly Ann, we can see she’s in quite the predicament. After ordering an innocent Star Wars cardboard cut-out, the package it arrived in would end up causing a bit of a problem, as the position the delivery driver left it in made it impossible for Holly to open her door. The only door that allows access in or out of her home (there is a back door, but we’ll get to that later).

@hollyciampaglio @Amazon were still stuck its been 3 hours… trying to wave down a neighbor… ♬ original sound – Holly Ann

You can see clearly in the video that when they try to open the door, it’s just completely jammed. The driver clearly didn’t expect the door to open outwards, and therefore thought there wouldn’t be any issue leaving the package in between the door and the balcony railing. Perhaps the delivery person had just had a long day and wasn’t thinking straight; after all, they go through enough as it is. One commenter stated that “Amazon needs to train their employees on storm doors!” Some comments suggested breaking the glass in the door, while others recommended calling the police.

Luckily Holly found the whole thing pretty funny, and admittedly, it kind of is. But at what point would you have to consider taking drastic action? In the caption she claims they’ve been stuck in there for three hours trying to get their neighbor’s attention. Imagine if she was running late for work, or an appointment — how would you even begin to explain the situation?

How did they escape?

One commenter joked that they were still stuck even now, although it seems like she did eventually find her way out, as she’s posted multiple TikToks since, and they don’t all take place in her house. A few days later, Holly did come back with an update video which confirms that she is free, she even shows herself opening the door to prove it.

As for how she escaped, Holly reveals that they had a friend in town who was supposed to be coming over for other reasons anyway, so they just waited for them to come, which took “probably three or four hours.” It’s lucky that their friend was about to help them, even if it did take them a long time to get there. Who knows what they would have done had that not been the case? They probably would have had to resort to cannibalism.

