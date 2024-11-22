‘It’s not great’: Lindsay Lohan stuns in a little black dress while dishing about her Netflix Christmas movie and ‘Freakier Friday’ news

Lindsay Lohan went from child star to problematic young adult, and now, she is in her comeback era, and she looks, dare we say, better than ever! The Mean Girls actress recently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and we have to take a moment to celebrate her outfit choice.

The star stepped out in style, opting for a sophisticated look that complimented her body but also made an absolute statement. She wore a skirt suit from designer Zuhair Murad’s Resort 2025 collection. The pieces include a long-sleeve black top and a matching mini-skirt. The striking crystalized appliques are the outfit’s focus and draw the eye up and down, creating a flattering finish.

Lohan opted for sheer black stockings and pointed-toe heels to complete her look. We were thrilled that she shared photos from her appearance on the show on Instagram (where she has 15 million followers), and fans have been eager to share their thoughts.

Lindsay Lohan receives praise for her stunning outfit

Reactions to Lindsay Lohan’s post have been overwhelmingly positive, and it has made a nice change from the negativity we so often experience on social media. “You are glowing!!” a comment reads. “The queen is queening!!!” another fan shared. Although there have been a few nasty comments suggesting plastic surgery and unkind remarks about how she is a “deadbeat,” the good outweighs the bad. “You are your own best investment, and this is what ur showing all of us #good for you, girl,” a fan wrote.

It’s not only Lohan’s clothing that caught our attention but also her confidence. How she conversed with Jimmy Fallon proves how comfortable she is with this new version of herself, and we were hanging on her every word. This includes her comments about her new Netflix Christmas movie Our Little Secret, which will be released on Nov. 27 (just enough time for us to binge more than once before the holidays). She stars alongside Ian Harding, with the pair portraying, as Lindsay explains, “two resentful exes that are spending Christmas together under the same roof, and they come to discover that who they’re dating are both siblings, which, it’s not great,” she laughs. This will be her second Netflix Christmas movie after Falling for Christmas in 2022 — we hope it becomes a tradition at this point!

This is not the only exciting career announcement, though: Logan is also reprising her role in the Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday. Much of the project has been shrouded in secrecy, but seeing Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis joining forces again has been a real treat for fans.

“It’s just been such a labor of love to make happen,” Lohan told Fallon. “Jamie [Lee Curtis] and I… even at the table read, we were just smiling so big that we couldn’t… I don’t think we were acting well because we were so happy. But the movie’s funny — it’s really funny.” Unfortunately, at this point, we have to take Lohan’s word for it because we have to wait for the expected release in August 2025. Still, any and all updates are welcome!

As for what we do know about the sequel? Producer Andrew Gunn commented on the upcoming film and what we can expect, telling The Hollywood Reporter that the team had worked hard to bring the sequel to life 20 years later. “Trying to find an idea that also serviced Jamie and Lindsay but also worked in all these other characters, was one of the hardest things to do, but I’m telling you Elyse [Hollander], the writer, just came up with this super funny, heartwarming idea,” he said.

