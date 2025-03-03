Kim Kardashian ‘felt a bit let down’ when ex Pete Davidson did not want to ‘hook-up’ after split

Kim Kardashian may have moved on from her breakup with Pete Davidson, but she may be feeling a little nostalgic for her ex-boyfriend. The Kardashians star and the stand-up comedian recently crossed paths at Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary celebration on Feb. 16, marking one of their rare reunions since their high-profile split in 2022. And while sources say Kardashian has no interest in rekindling their romance, that doesn’t mean she wasn’t hoping for a little post-breakup fun.

Recommended Videos

According to an insider who recently spoke to In Touch Weekly, Kardashian, 44, was thrilled to see Davidson, 31, again in a totally “civil, platonic fashion” — even though she secretly wished for something more. “Kim and Pete stayed in touch for a while after their breakup, but then he drifted away. She tried to send out the signal that she wanted to hook up, but he didn’t bite, and she’s always felt a bit let down about that,” the source said.

Of course, this would come as a shock to those following Kardashian’s romances. It’s been years since she and Davidson split. She’s even moved on to dating other men, one of them being her high-profile relationship with famous wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Bupkis creator and his reality TV actress-turned-businesswoman ex only dated for nine months, breaking up in October 2022. Their whirlwind romance kicked off in the aftermath of Kardashian’s tumultuous divorce from Kanye West, and while it may have looked like a rebound, Kardashian allegedly still holds a soft spot for the funnyman. “She definitely loved getting some affirmation from him that he still thinks of her, or at least has good memories of their time together,” the insider continued.

Kim Kardashian has shared loved-up photos with Pete Davidson pic.twitter.com/jj2suCHdzA — Naija (@Naija_PR) April 11, 2022

And make no mistake, Kardashian came prepared to turn heads at the recent SNL bash. “She obsessed over what to wear for this,” the source added. “She wanted something that would get Pete’s attention. She knows the buttons to push — his being on her cleavage and curves — so she wanted to highlight that.” She ended up dressing in a daring silver gown that accentuated her assets.

But despite the glam and the history between them, sources noticed that their reunion didn’t exactly set off fireworks. “She was questioning if she should approach him, take the bull by the horns, or play it passive and wait for him to seek her out,” the insider revealed. “She’s asked all her friends for advice.” Ultimately, the pair had a warm but platonic interaction, reaffirming that their past romance was all in the past and nothing more.

It’s worth noting that this wasn’t the first time they’d crossed paths since their split. The two were spotted sharing a friendly chat at the 2023 Met Gala, and Kardashian has only said good words about the comedian multiple times post-breakup. “He’s a cutie,” she gushed in a past interview. “He’s literally such a good person; they don’t really make them like him anymore.”

While Kim may have been hoping for a little ego boost from their latest run-in, she’s not exactly sitting around waiting for Pete to call. In December, reports surfaced that Kim had started dating again, this time with someone who wasn’t famous. At the time, an insider said she wanted to keep things “under wraps,” noting that she’s done with high-profile romances for now.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy