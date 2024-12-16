‘Empowered by staying single for so long’: 8 months after dumping her ex, a very ‘ready’ Kim Kardashian has new, non-famous beau?

Kim Kardashian has reportedly reentered the dating world, eight months after splitting from her former partner, famous wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Recommended Videos

News of Kardashian’s romantic life was shared by an inside source, who revealed that the reality star has started “dating someone new” but is choosing to keep it “very under wraps.” This strategy is somewhat new for Kardashian, who has been engaged in several high-profile romances (and very public splits) in recent years, which hasn’t been the case for her rumored new beau. “She’s said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous,” the insider told Us Weekly.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The source went on to claim that, since breaking up with Beckham Jr., Kardashian’s priority has been working on her career, with a particular focus on her loungewear and underwear brand, Skims. “Kim became way more involved in her company [Skims] and put a ton of effort into her recent launches,” the source said, ahead of the grand opening of the brand’s flagship store in New York City earlier this month. This focus on her career, according to the insider, has allowed Kardashian to be “empowered by staying single for so long.”

While the identity of her new partner is not yet known, it’s said that Kardashian will make sure the priority is always on her work as she explores romantic opportunities while bringing her professional aspirations to the forefront. Alongside Skims, the reality star is also reportedly busy preparing for the bar exam — as part of her years-long journey of becoming a lawyer — as well as focussing on her new role in Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair. “Kim is planning to spend the next year focusing on preparing for the bar exam,” the insider said.

“Kim’s having fun with her acting roles right now… she’s very excited [for All’s Fair].” The television series was announced in December of last year, and will see Kardashian portray a divorce lawyer alongside co-stars Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Ed O’Neill. Kardashian will also service as an executive producer of the Hulu series alongside her mother, Kris Jenner. It will mark Kardashian’s second collaboration with Murphy, having made her acting debut in the twelfth season of his horror anthology series, American Horror Story: Delicate.

Balancing her projects with a new relationship might seem like a tricky feat, but Kardashian has juggled attention-grabbing romances before. Before Beckham Jr., she dated Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson for nine months from 2021 to 2022. That relationship caught the ire of Kardashian’s former husband Kanye West, who she was married to for six years and with whom she shares four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kardashian’s first notable romance was with basketballer Kris Humphries, who she was infamously married to for just 72 days back in 2011.

Photo by Gotham/Getty Images

Elsewhere, she has been romantically linked to Tom Brady, fellow reality TV personality Nick Lachey, and rapper Nick Cannon. Aside from her dating life, Kardashian has this year made headlines for her calls to free the Menendez brothers, her appearance in the The Roast of Tom Brady comedy special, and her ongoing, years-long feud with Taylor Swift. Here’s hoping her new beau, whoever it might be, can keep up with the break-neck speed of the neverending Kardashian news cycle.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy