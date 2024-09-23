‘It’s unfathomable that I’m even in this position’: Hayden Panettiere hits back at intense health concerns after controversial interview

Hayden Panettiere has experienced heartache, including the death of her brother, Jansen Panettiere, in February 2023. Last week, she spoke candidly about some of her experiences in a revealing interview with People magazine. The interview, which was taped and shared on Instagram, showed a vulnerable side to the actress, but it immediately created online chatter, not because of what she was saying, but rather how she was saying it.

Fans raised concern for Panettiere’s health: why was her speech slurred? Was she doing OK? And, more importantly, was she still sober? Comments on the original video include, “Can someone please take this video down. Hayden clearly is struggling here. This is exploitation. Remove this video immediately,” and “Someone who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol cannot consent to an interview.”

The Scream VI actress has previously admitted to substance abuse issues, and the red flag was raised, but at the time, her representative maintained she was sober. In a statement to Page Six, they confirmed that Panettiere was with her team throughout the interview. They added, “Speaking about her brother for the first time was very emotional for her — and it had been a long and exhausting day for her. She was not under the influence.”

Not everyone was convinced, and the Instagram post’s comment section was flooded with messages from fans and celebrities alike, claiming something seemed wrong!

Hayden Panettiere addresses the concerns for her health

Almost a week later, Hayden Panettiere broke her silence and addressed the concern for her health with her own Instagram post. She posted a photo of herself looking healthy and beautiful and shared her thoughts in the caption. She also clarified that she felt the concern and speculation were harmful.

“I would like to take a moment to address the controversy surrounding an interview I recently completed with PEOPLE Magazine,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s unfathomable that I’m even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won’t be criticized for how fast or slow I speak. I hadn’t slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure.”

She explained that the accompanying photoshoot had taken eight hours, and only after this was done did the publication complete the on-camera interview. The problem? There wasn’t one; she was simply exhausted. Her representative was there with her to end the interview early, and Panettiere explained that the interviewer assured her the piece would be edited to turn out beautifully.

She continued, “Grief looks different on everyone. Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone’s business and is between me and my doctor. I am doing interviews to promote my new film because I am proud of it. The real issue here is the toxicity of social media, and a news cycle that is driven by click bait.” The film she is referring to is Amber Alert, which is set to be released later this month.

The actress also reminded people that what they say online can have a lasting impact on someone’s mental health, but she thanked those who have continued to support her “amidst this chaos.”

Unsurprisingly, fans had a lot to say about this post, but they have shown their support rather than continue to claim that Panettiere needs help. Some people have tried to justify their earlier comments, and a reaction includes, “We were concerned because we care about you and didn’t want you to be exploited while you’re grieving. Glad you’re okay.” Another person shared similar thoughts, writing, “Take care of you Hayden! Clearly we could see how affected you were from the topic talked about.”

Other reactions include “Well said baby! Sending you ALL the love in the world,” “i love you hayden, i’m so sorry you felt you had to explain yourself,” and “Beautifully written Hayden. Mental health is the most important thing to take care of. Keep being you and keep taking care of yourself.”

Now that Hayden Panettiere has cleared up the issues she was facing (to recap: exhaustion, and grief), fans can rest easy that she gave full consent to the interview. She is also working on bettering herself, as the final sentence of her post reads: “Like I’ve said before, I am a work in progress. We all are.”

