What happened to Hayden Panettiere’s brother?

Living in the spotlight of Hollywood is not easy, especially when starting at an early age. In an unfortunate familiar tale, Heroes star Hayden Panettiere has been through more than anyone should.

Getting her name out there as a child actor in Remember the Titans, Panettiere has been a part of many successful franchises. While she gained fame for Nashville and Scream 4, she was also masking inner pain with unfortunate consequences. Panettiere recalled to People Magazine that her substance abuse problems started early in her career, when she was offered pills in her teens.

“They were to make me peppy during interviews. I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction.”

Her dependency started to increase as the years wore on, and she became addicted to substances and alcohol. After giving birth to her daughter, Kaya, she encountered post-partum depression that eventually made her realize she had a responsibility to her daughter. She sent Kaya to live with her father, Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko, whom she had split from. Though she eventually recovered, it would only be some of the hardships of her life.

In 2018, she became involved in an abusive relationship with Brian Hickerson, which would last over a period of four years. According to People, Hickerson would be arrested for domestic violence against Panettiere, which she came forward with in 2020. Once again, she came through the other side amid these difficult times only to find herself at the crux of another emotional hurdle.

What happened to Jansen Panettiere?

Panetierre had returned to acting in the sixth installment of Scream when the unthinkable happened. In February of 2023, People reported that three weeks before the film premiered, the actor learned her younger brother, Jansen Panetierre, had died suddenly at 28 years old. His death was later revealed as a heart condition that the family had been unaware of. Panetierre shared with the outlet how the news of his death changed her whole world.

“He was my only sibling, and it was my job to protect him. When I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul.”

The amount of grief and loss the Nashville star has endured is something that no one should, but she is moving forward. While she admits she will never be over losing her brother, she still enjoys a relationship with her daughter, whom she co-parents with her ex. She has also revealed to the outlet that she is in the process of writing her autobiography. She promises that she will bear it all when the book is completed. Until then, fans can find her new movie, Amber Alert, set to be released on September 27.

