Jack Harlow, Louisville’s hometown hero, sprinkles the city with copies of his new album

Jack Harlow is on top of the world this weekend, and rightfully so, as he celebrates the release of his latest album, Jackman. The highly-anticipated yet not-too-long-awaited project swept fans away immediately, with social media reactions saying it’s a banger from start to finish.

Earlier this week, Harlow announced that his next album would be dropping on Friday, April 28, and with only two days to prepare, fans went wild. To say the album was highly-anticipated is an understatement, but luckily for fans, they didn’t have a lengthy wait to experience before getting his new music. The 10-track project from Harlow had his loyal followers buzzing immediately and with good reason; he’s not just a multi-talent sweeping the rap game over the last few years, he’s Louisville’s own hometown hero.

It makes sense that fans of Harlow would get more than just an album release on Friday; it was a big day for the Louisville native, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting the local hangouts in your own hometown? Harlow took to Louisville on Friday and left copies of his new album in places for fans to discover, sparking an almost treasure hunt for anyone lucky enough to head into the city this weekend.

The album sprinkle isn’t the only time Harlow has done something for the city that helped shape him. He’s done everything from purchasing clothing and shoes for kids at a local mall, to donating items for families in need throughout the city as well as visiting local schools to talk to students about following their dreams.

In a chat with PEOPLE in 2021, Harlow said his mom was an integral piece of a string of donations in Louisville, KY, to various organizations she supported, which also resonated with him.

“I took some counsel from my mom, she has always had a giving heart, and she’s no stranger to a lot of these organizations. Aside from that, I really wanted to dive in and figure out what hit home for me. It was impossible for me to just choose one, all of these organizations resonated with me and I wanted to make sure there was some range and breadth to the love I was spreading,”

Of course, Jackman isn’t Harlow’s only project making waves throughout the entertainment realm as of late. The rapper-turned-actor is also starring in the upcoming retelling of White Men Can’t Jump. The remake is set to debut on Hulu on May 19, and the first trailer dropped not too long ago. You can see more of Harlow in the teaser and you can check out his new album on music platforms now.

Here’s to Jack Harlow, Louisville’s own hometown hero!