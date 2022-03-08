Matt Reeves must be thrilled with the critical and commercial success of The Batman, but other filmmakers are just as delighted, praising his directorial expertise at bringing such an iconic universe to the big screen once more.

In a recent Twitter post, James Gunn, who is currently helming the DC series Peacemaker, praised Matt Reeves and the whole crew for the successful early screenings of The Batman, claiming that Robert Pattinson’s “good taste” helped the superhero film to triumph. He captioned the tweet, “Good taste is one of the many reasons why #TheBatman crushed at the box office. Congrats @mattreevesLA & the whole team!”

Critics and audiences alike have nothing but positives to say about Matt Reeves’ Batverse. On Friday, March 4, The Batman premiered at theaters worldwide, met with a flurry of compliments that praised its storytelling, talented cast, and Reeves’ inventive direction. Additionally, The Batman has soared to the top of the domestic box office. According to Comscore, the film has grossed $128.5 million domestically and $120 million internationally for a global cumulative of $248.5 million thus far.

As the Los Angeles Times reports, “only Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: No Way Home — which launched at $260 million in December — has posted a bigger domestic debut than The Batman” since March 2020.

Less than a week in, The Batman shows no signs of slowing down. With a whopping 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and countless reviews commending its many favorable qualities. Matt Reeves’ installment may be setting up an eventual trilogy that compares to Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, but none of that speculation is set in stone. For now, Batfans can hope that Pattinson’s Caped Crusader continues to reel in plenty of revenue to reflect its skillful craftsmanship. No spoilers, but the ending certainly leaves some wiggle room for a sequel.