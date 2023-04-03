James Gunn delivers his marching orders for DC fans as ‘Blue Beetle’ trailer drops

When the co-head of DC Studios tells fans to do something, they should listen. Now, hot on the heels of the official Blue Beetle trailer, James Gunn has shared his thoughts on what’s next for the DCU.

Come see this warm, funny, wonderful film only in theaters August 18! #BlueBeetle pic.twitter.com/cLxujsaXCw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 3, 2023

Following the exploits of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) after gaining powers from a mysterious alien artifact called the Scarab, Blue Beetle introduces comic book fans to DC’s first (on-screen) Latinx character, while having a ton of fun in the process. Revealing a little bit of everything, this trailer has certainly gotten our attention.

Humor seems front and center, the visual effects look stellar, and the film’s cast of characters couldn’t be more perfect. As far as trailers go, this one does exactly what it should — saying a lot without saying anything at all. Not giving anything away is an art form when it comes to superhero movies, and we’re just glad DC pulled this one off.

Surviving some type of spinal fusion, Jaime Reyes is forced to balance his chaotic family life and become an unlikely hero in the process. Heroes, villains, family – we love it already. Throw some alien tech in there and that’s about as good a movie as anyone could dream up these days.

As far as James Gunn’s marching orders, we’ll definitely take his advice. Sadly, August 18 couldn’t be farther away — so it looks like folks will be waiting a while before anyone can carry out Gunn’s commands. Until then, just be thankful we’re getting Blue Beetle in the first place.