Jamie Foxx goes viral after dropping Donald Trump impression during podcast appearance

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is on the verge of breaking the internet with his astonishingly precise imitation of Donald Trump.

Foxx debuted his impression of the former US president during an interview with music journalists Brian “B. Dot” Miller and Elliott Wilson on the Rap Radar podcast. He was promoting his new film Day Shift (2022) with co-star Snoop Dogg when he began speaking in Trump’s distinctive Queen’s cadence. With eyes closed, Foxx sounded identical to Trump.

“There’s a lot of great people on both sides. Lots of great people on both sides. I know Harry O. He’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he gets out. I love Snoop D.O. double G. Great person.”

Miller, Wilson, and Snoop Dogg threw their heads back and howled with laughter at Foxx’s powers of mimicry. Miller composed himself and addressed Foxx in character, asking which song he liked most from Death Row Records.

Foxx didn’t miss a beat and shot back:

“All of them. I love the Death Row Records. Don’t try to pin me down. You see what he just…excuse me! Excuse me. Fake news.”

Jamie Foxx can sound just like Donald Trump 💯😂 pic.twitter.com/uyrQ4l6zMY — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 25, 2022

Fans like 1FoLKist went wild for Foxx’s impression of Trump and praised the multidisciplinary artist on social media.

Foxx really the most talented entertainer in the game — G.P. (@lFoLKist) August 25, 2022

EthanBG was highly impressed with Foxx and tweeted their opinion that he may be the greatest vocal doppelgänger alive.

Jamie Foxx might be the greatest impersonator ever. Dude is pure talent & straight comedy!! — Vernon Baker (@EthanBG) August 25, 2022

AndyJLane called Foxx’s caricature of Trump the best they had ever seen.

Thats the best I’ve heard, he sounds a bit young and clean still but the rest is bang on. I wonder if he can do that horrible push down into the throat that DJTJ has started copying in his latest stand up. — Andy (@andyjlane) August 25, 2022

Foxx is in a league of his own as a vocal impressionist and in many other artistic disciplines. His exact rendering of music legend Ray Charles earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Ray (2005). He has previously done a slew of hilarious vocal parodies of Dave Chappelle, Robert Downey Jr., Kanye West, and Jay-Z.

Foxx’s new film Day Shift is currently the most streamed new movie on Netflix.