Jane Lynch explains why she won’t be in ‘Funny Girl’ with Lea Michele

Jane Lynch has finally addressed the reason behind not joining Glee cast mate Lea Michele on the Funny Girl Broadway musical.

Ever since it was announced Lea Michele would be replacing Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway production of Funny Girl, people’s attention instantly turned to a certain ex-castmate of Lea’s and the Glee reunion that would never be. Jane Lynch, who played the character of Mrs. Brice on Funny Girl and hilariously mean cheerleader coach Sue Sylvester on Glee, was also leaving the play alongside Feldstein, and everyone was left wondering whether the decision had anything to do with the accusations of misconduct, racism, and general controversy surrounding Michele.

Taking Lynch’s place as Mrs. Brice is Scenes from a Marriage‘s actress Tovah Feldshuh. According to Lynch, this double change was the real reason why she didn’t carry on in the musical. “You know, it was just a really strong idea to have Feldshuh and Lea premiere together,” Lynch told Deadline, stating that as the only reason her and Michele would not be appearing together on Funny Girl.

As for any bad blood between the two, the Emmy winning actress had nothing but love for her cast mate of six years. “We have been in touch about it,” Lynch said, adding “I adore her.” Michele’s character on Glee actually ends up playing Fanny Brice on Broadway on the show, which makes this a full circle moment for the actress. Getting to play Fanny with her Glee cast mate would have been a proper inception.

“She’s just going to take this show and make it her own. I’m so glad she’s getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on Glee,” Lynch concluded.