Jeffrey Dean Morgan blasts ‘toxic’ ‘Walking Dead’ fans

Despite garnering heightened fame for portraying one of the most sadistic, controversial villains on The Walking Dead, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has proven that without a doubt in the world, he happily stands beside his fellow co-stars in the popular apocalyptic series — which includes stars Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol). To convey his supportive stance, Morgan has emphatically blasted “toxic” fans of The Walking Dead for criticism against McBride.

Over on his official Twitter account, Morgan responded to the criticism by voicing his support for McBride choosing to take a “break” from acting and lending support to Reedus, who the actor claims has given “more” to fans than they can even imagine, by saying:

Some of you have gone WAY too far. TOXIC. Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody’s business. Norm, who’s given more than anyone to you all. Just SHITTY.

In a follow-up tweet, Morgan reiterated to folks that Reedus has no control over choosing location for the show, and that it’s primarily the studio’s job.

Norman had nothing to do with picking location. That decision is all about story, ideas… MONEY. That’s studio/network. Not actors. We can say yes and do, or no, and not do… MAYBE. SOMETIMES. If we’re lucky and don’t have contract yet. Rarely does actor have that power. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) April 29, 2022

For some background, Reedus and McBride were set to star in a TWD spin-off series, until McBride decided to pull out of the project just a few days ago. As of now, the spin-off series is expected to focus on Reedus’ Daryl as a solo show, and is expected to begin filming over the summer.

