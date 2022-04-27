Norman Reedus flying solo after Melissa McBride drops out of Daryl and Carol ‘Walking Dead’ spinoff

'The Walking Dead's spinoff with Daryl and Carol is getting a big makeover as Melissa Mcbride is said to no longer be part of the project.

Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon might be riding off into The Walking Dead‘s sunset on his own, as news broke today that Melissa McBride’s Carol won’t be joining him in their planned TWD spin-off series.

TV Line is reporting that McBride is no longer attached to the series, and while they reached out to AMC for comment, one was not available as of press time. Sources say that the new series will be Daryl-centric, and cite the reason for the change as “purely a creative one.”

The bond between Daryl and Carol has been a fan favorite for seasons, and viewers were thrilled to hear that a series about the pair’s next adventure was an option. Some fans were concerned that too many characters were announced as “survivors” before the conclusion of The Walking Dead due to spin-off announcements. Still, no one expected Daryl and Carol to split before their series got underway.

In an interview with Digital Spy, showrunner Angela Kang shared more about the choice for a Daryl and Carol spinoff in 2021.

“The interesting thing is, we knew that Daryl/Carol was coming. The decisions for that, plus the show ending – they didn’t happen simultaneously, but they happen to kind of mirror each other. So we were already working on the writing for this season a bit by the time we knew that this was going to be the last season. But then the episode order got extended.”

No official statement has been shared from AMC, Kang, or McBride/Reedus themselves at this time.