Former adult film star Jenna Jameson has been hospitalized for over a week now with a mystery ailment, but in the meantime, her doctors have ruled out Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The 47-year-old was first admitted on Jan. 6, following weeks of health issues that left her unable to walk. After extensive testing, she was initially diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder, which causes rapid-onset muscle weakness. Guillain-Barré syndrome is also a rare side effect of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; however, Jameson was sure to clarify that she hadn’t gotten that vaccine, or any vaccine, for that matter.

“I did NOT get the jab or any jab. This is NOT a reaction to the jab,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, thanking fans for their concern.

Jameson’s partner, Israeli businessman Lior Bitton, shared the update with a video posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday.

“Hey guys, just a little update, Jenna is still in the hospital. She doesn’t have the Guillain-Barré syndrome,” Bitton said in the video. “It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVIG,” he added. (IVIG, or intravenous immune globulin, is a therapy treatment for patients with antibody deficiencies.)

“So, she does not have the Guillain-Barré,” he added. “We’ll keep you posted soon.”

Jameson and Bitton share a child together, four-year-old daughter Batel Lu. Hopefully, doctors will figure out what’s causing her ailments soon.