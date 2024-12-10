Jeremy Allen White to appear in ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ as a member of an iconic ‘Star Wars’ family

The cast of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu continues to get bigger, and the latest addition is a big one. New reports have confirmed that Jeremy Allen White will be showing up during the next Star Wars film, and he’s going to be playing a major character.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is a spin-off movie set after season three of The Mandalorian TV show. It will feature both of the show’s main characters and likely several other key figures alongside newcomers to the story, one of which will be played by White.

According to a report by Deadline, White will voice the character Rotta the Hutt. If that name sounds familiar, it is because this character is the son of the iconic crime syndicate leader Jabba the Hutt.

You didn’t expect that, did you? Well, neither did we, but it’s great news as the report says it won’t just be a small cameo, instead he will be a major part of the film. If it wasn’t already obvious, you won’t see White in this role, he will only be lending his voice talents, as Jabba doesn’t currently have any human children that we know of.

We’re still a while away from The Mandalorian and Grogu being released in theaters, but the good news is that the film has already completed its production stage. During the recent premiere event for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, writer Dave Filoni shared that filming the movie was a great time that allowed them to level up the puppetry of Grogu further than has been seen in the show, so look forward to that if you love Baby Yoda.

While details about the plot of the upcoming film have been kept mum, there was footage shown during D23 earlier this year. That footage included both Din Djarin and Grogu as the Mandalorian began to train his new apprentice. Sadly, that’s about all that it revealed, so there’s not a lot to go off of yet.

Jon Favreau directed the movie with the assistance of Filoni in the writing department. Right now there are only a handful of confirmed cast members for the movie. This is Pedro Pascal returning as Din Djarin, of course, Jeremy Allen White, and also Sigourney Weaver. As we get closer to seeing the movie you can expect the cast list to grow, but it’s quite impressive that they’ve gotten this far without any secrets spilling out. Star Wars must have those MCU-level NDAs in play, which wouldn’t be a surprise given it’s also part of the Disney machine.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to be released in theaters on May 22, 2026. That’s still a long way away, so don’t expect to see any full trailers for the movie anytime soon. The good news is that if you want to get your fix of Mando and Grogu in the meantime, you can always binge through the TV series again, which is available to enjoy now on Disney Plus.

