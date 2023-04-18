Jeremy Renner gives praise to the medical team who aided his recovery from life-threatening injuries

Considering the horrific consequences of his snowplow accident at the very beginning of the year, Jeremy Renner has made absolutely outstanding and awe-inspiring progress in the recovery process from his injuries, and has been slowly but surely getting back into the swing of things.

Of course, Renner had his family and friends to support him through the recovery, but the unsung heroes of his rehabilitation are undoubtedly his medical team. The Hawkeye star is acutely aware of this, and took a moment to express his appreciation by retweeting a tweet from Renown Health, with the addition of hearts and prayer emojis.

Renner has been quite forthright when opening up about the arduous and months-long rehabilitation he undertook after breaking upwards of 30 bones in his body. The star recently discussed the importance of his in-person attendance at the Rennervations premiere as a step in his recovery process.

Renner’s attendance at the L.A. premiere of his Disney Plus docuseries marked his first public promotional appearance since the accident, and was considered all but a triumph for the actor, who mere weeks ago was using an anti-gravity treadmill to get himself walking again. In the interim, Renner has given a number of interviews about his recovery, all while recounting and detailing the accident which left him fighting for his life.

Rennervations follows the Marvel actor around the world as he assists various communities in building and repairing purpose-built vehicles, and you can catch it over on Disney Plus.