Jeremy Renner walks the red carpet at ‘Rennervations’ premiere for first time since accident

Marvel actor and all-around action man, Jeremy Renner was in a horrific accident in January that ended up with him hospitalized in critical condition, just in case you’ve been living under a rock and didn’t know. He has since been in recovery and undergoing physical therapy in order to regain the function back in his legs and it appears to have paid off as the actor walked down the red carpet for the premiere of Rennervations.

The actor broke 30 bones after being run over by a snowplow as he attempted to stop it from crushing his nephew in adverse weather conditions. He has since shared his recovery with the occasional picture or video from his hospital and during his physical therapy sessions, though it is unknown if he will ever be able to go back to what he was prior to the accident.

The actor has, however, made a remarkable recovery so far as he was able to attend the premiere of his new Disney Plus series Rennervations in Los Angeles. Renner showed up at the event looking dapper in a suit and walked the red carpet with members of his family and a cane for assistance. He was able to stand and pose for photos as the press snapped away. Later on, he used a motorized scooter to help him get through press interviews.

Whatever it takes. Jeremy Renner poses for photographs at the #Rennervations premiere, his first time walking a carpet since his snow plow accident https://t.co/VqIoeVHKNX pic.twitter.com/yZJBGHm6Pc — Variety (@Variety) April 12, 2023

The actor shared that he was determined to keep the show on track, telling Variety,

“I was really adamant about them not pushing this thing while there was momentum with the brass at Disney, with us, with the timing of it in all of our lives. It just felt right. I look a little beat up right now, but I promise you this show is what’s propelling me to get better and makes me want to get better every day. I set out a goal to be walking this carpet. And here I am enjoying it. Otherwise it would have gone to an abyss with no date and lost traction and excitement and I would have been very, very, very frustrated. I’m very excited right now because we’re here.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger was even at the premiere to support the star who has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of Disney’s crown jewels, for over a decade now. Renner also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he was greeted by cheers from the crowd as he walked using his cane to his seat, even offering up a little jig before sitting down.

We are glad to see the star up on his feet and getting around, and we all wish him the best as he continues on his path to recovery.