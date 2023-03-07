Jeremy Renner is back in action with ‘Rennervations’ following his near-fatal snowmobile accident

The last we heard of Jeremy Renner, he was heroically helping a stranded motorist when he suffered severe injuries after he was run over by his own snowplow. He was in critical, but stable condition, made all the more tragic for its selflessness. Fortunately for us, he’s back in a big way with a new Disney Plus show.

Renner announced a new original series today called Rennervations, “an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs,” per YouTube. The tagline for the show is “Every build has a purpose.”

Im so very excited to announce

Our April 12th streaming date on @DisneyPlus for my new show “Rennervations”. Love you all. 🙏❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/BYERTxggx3 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 7, 2023

Renner said he’s “been on this journey for many years,” and that his altruistic streak began with building vehicles for people who needed them,” per a statement shared by Variety.

“But a few years ago, I thought, ‘How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?’ And that’s what this show does.” The accident was pretty bad – Renner broke 30 bones, but he called the show a “driving force in my recovery.”

The show centers around a globe-trotting Renner and his best friend Rory Millikin along with a build crew. They seek out out-of-use vehicles and refurbish them for new uses. In one episode, they take a delivery truck and a tour bus and turn them into a music studio. In another they turn a city bus into a roving dance studio.

The show will also feature celebrities like MCU’s The Falcon – Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, singer Sebastián Yatra, and actor Anil Kapoor. Renner and crew travel through four locales: his hometown of Reno, India, Mexico, and Chicago. They find out what a community needs and then use that knowledge to “build something incredible.”

Check out the trailer below:

Rennervations premieres April 12 on Disney Plus.