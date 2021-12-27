Jessica Biel reveals rare images of her sons with Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel uploaded a rare photo of her husband Justin Timberlake and the couple’s two sons Silas, 6, and one-year-old Phineas in honor of the holiday season.

The actress commemorated the special day by sharing an image that showcased the family walking with their backs facing the camera. In addition to the post, which consisted of two similar photographs, Biel wrote, “Thankful for my guys… Merry Christmas everybody!!”

For obvious reasons, no additional details surrounding the family’s location have been revealed. This isn’t the first time the 39-year-old has posted her children on her social media account while keeping a low profile, either. Before the recent photo, the previous time occurred back in October when the family of four went trick or treating in their Harry Potter Halloween costumes.

Although Biel and Timberlake are highly active on their social media profiles, they choose to keep their sons’ identities private. Earlier this year, Timberlake shared why he and his wife restrict their sons’ exposure to their parents’ fame while appearing on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

He said while promoting his film Palmer, “I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we’re not weirdly private but we’re conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible. And not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do.”

The singer added how the pair also disclosed the meaning of fame to their children. “For guys like us, you know, the hope is that we just keep instilling in them that we got really fun jobs, but it’s not who we are. Hopefully down the road, then that has more weight to it, I guess.”

Biel and Timberlake have been married since 2012.