The Jonas Brothers have teamed up with President Joe Biden to promote vaccination against the novel coronavirus the spread of the more transmissible Omicron variant of the disease speeds up.

And while that all sounds like somewhat serious subject matter — and it is — the way the musical group and President are going about spreading the message is pretty hilarious.

In the video, the brothers utilize the viral “bing bong!” TikTok sound, which hilariously calls the President “Byron” instead of Biden, only to unveil at the end of the video that their performance acting out the message was recorded by the POTUS himself in the White House, no less.

Check out the now-viral clip from Nick Jonas’ Twitter account right here.

They also posted the 17-second clip on TikTok, where it garnered more than 2 million views in less than an hour, according to People.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 50.4 million people have tested positive for COVID cases in the U.S. In the few short weeks since Omicron’s initial discovery, the variant is proving to be much more transmissible and less susceptible to vaccines than the previously dominant Delta variants and others, according to the New York Times.

While two doses of a coronavirus vaccine may still protect against severe disease from Omicron, many studies are now indicating that the full two-dose vaccination plus a booster shot provides much more robust protection against Omicron infection, the report went on to say.

Plus, the Jonas Brothers are proof that three is better than one.