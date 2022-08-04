‘John Wick’ director reveals if he’s interested in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

John Wick director Chad Stahelski has firmly established himself as one of the finest orchestrators of ass-kicking carnage in the business, while the entire team behind the creation and development of the massively popular Keanu Reeves franchise has worked with Marvel at one stage or another, so would the filmmaker be interested in taking a crack at Daredevil: Born Again?

With 18 episodes on the docket for the Disney Plus revival, the door is more than open for any number of different behind-the-camera talents to take a shot at bringing Charlie Cox’s title hero back to the small screen, and if the MCU’s version of the show takes any influences and/or inspirations from its Netflix predecessor, then you’d hope it would be the bone-crunching fight scenes.

Those scraps in particular would play right into Stahelski’s wheelhouse, but fans may be disappointed to discover his answer when ComicBook quizzed him on the prospect of boarding Born Again.

“As far as Daredevil goes, it’s the same thing. It’s like, I’ve just been let off the leash literally for nine years, doing whatever I want. Look at the filmmaker’s challenge, right? The fans want us to make something that fits in what they’ve kind of seen before. So it’s slightly nostalgic and kind of what they want, but subverted enough to be different and fresh. Like, keep saying that. You want the same, but different. How do you keep doing that with 50 Star Wars properties? You’re going to mess up. You’re going to tread. I’m not defending either side, it’s just a tricky line when you’re dealing with existing IP, especially something as massive as a 75 year old superhero comic book, or a 40 year old Star Wars fanbase.”

He’s got a point, but then again, Stahelski is also planning to reboot Highlander with Henry Cavill, so he’s evidently not averse to breathing new life into a beloved property. Time will tell on the Daredevil: Born Again front, though, but maybe you shouldn’t hold your breath.